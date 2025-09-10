Delhi High Court Seeks List Of Sunjay Kapur's Rs 30,000 Crore Assets

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued notice in a civil suit filed by Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor's two children, who are seeking a share in the Rs 30,000 crore estate of their late father, industrialist Sunjay Kapur.

The Bench of Justice Jyoti Singh directed the issuance of summons to the defendants and sought written statements within two weeks, with replications to follow within one week thereafter.

On the interim relief sought, the Court issued notice and asked for replies in two weeks, rejoinders within one week. The next matter is on October 9.

Importantly, Defendant No. 1 Priya Sachdeva Kapur, Sunjay Kapur's widow, has been directed to file a complete list of all movable and immovable assets of the deceased along with her reply. The matter will now be heard after three weeks for consideration of an ad-interim injunction.

The Court observed: "Once I register the suit, the doctrine of lis will apply."

The children, represented through their mother Karisma Kapoor, have alleged that Priya Kapur forged Sunjay Kapur's will to claim total control over his assets.

Senior Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, appearing for them, argued that the will was never disclosed earlier, is unregistered, and was read "in haste" at the Taj Hotel. He further pointed to "suspicious circumstances," noting that the executor herself admitted learning about the will only a day before and that its disclosure came from a family employee.

Senior Advocate Rajiv Nayar, representing Priya Kapur, contended that the suit is not maintainable. He submitted that the plaintiffs are already beneficiaries under the trust and had received Rs 1,900 crore worth of assets just days before filing the case. "It's not as if these people are left on the streets. I am a widow with a six-year-old child. For 15 years, they were nowhere to be seen," Nayar told the Court.

When asked, Nayar confirmed that the will was in their custody and placed it before Justice Jyoti Singh for examination. He said he was willing to share it with the plaintiffs, subject to a non-disclosure agreement.

Appearing through Senior Advocate Vaibhav Gaggar, Sunjay Kapur's mother, Rani Kapur, also raised objections. "There's something unholy going on. I am 80 years old, concerned about my grandchildren. A trust set up by me has nothing for me? Despite repeated mails, I never received a copy of the will," she said.

She alleged that her vested interests in the trust had been eroded after Priya Kapur's marriage and questioned the sale of Sona Comstar shares worth Rs 500 crore to a Singapore entity without her knowledge. She urged the Court to order the status quo on the estate's assets.

The children, who have sought partition of the estate, rendition of accounts, and injunction against the defendants, contend that they were close to their father until his sudden death on June 12 in Windsor, UK.

They allege that despite repeated assurances from Sunjay Kapur about their financial security, Priya Kapur denied them access to key documents after his demise and later presented a will dated March 21, 2025, which they claim is forged.

