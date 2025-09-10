"How Much Is Enough For Them?" Priya Kapur vs Karisma In Fight Over Assets

The high-stakes battle over late industrialist Sunjay Kapur's approximately Rs 30,000 crore estate played out in a courtroom on Wednesday after his wife Priya Kapur challenged her step-daughters' plea seeking share in his personal assets.

The petition, filed by Ms Karisma's two children, challenges Sunjay's March 21 purported will, which leaves his entire personal estate to their step-mother, Ms Priya. The children claim that neither Sunjay mentioned about the will, nor Priya, or any other person, ever spoke of its existence. Sunjay collapsed during a polo match in England on June 12.

While Ms Karisma's daughter, Samaira Kapur, has filed the petition through her mother, authorising her as her general power of attorney, the son Kiaan, a minor, is also represented by the mother as the legal guardian.

During the hearing presided over by Justice Jyoti Singh, advocate Rajiv Nayar, who appeared for Ms Kapur, said: "This suit is not maintainable at all. I am his legal wife. The claims of love and affection - where was all this when they fought prolonged divorce legal battles till the Supreme Court. Your husband left you several years ago." He was referring to Ms Karisma and Sunjay's divorce in 2016.

He added: "The plaintiffs ought to have told your ladyships that the proceedings with ex-wife, acrimonious divorce proceedings ended up in the top court. So much love. We have a man who has died. Show some sympathy. I am a widow. I was his last lawfully wedded wife. Where were you? Your husband left you many years ago."

Ms Priya also claimed that Ms Karisma's children received Rs 1,900 crore worth of assets under the RK Family Trust. "So much crying.. The plaintiffs received Rs 1,900 crore worth of assets under the Trust. I don't know how much is enough," she said.

In their civil suit, Ms Karisma's children alleged Ms Priya attempted to forge their father's will to gain complete control over his assets. The children have sought partition of the estate, rendition of accounts, and a permanent injunction against the defendants.

The suit names Ms Priya, her minor son, his mother Rani Kapur and the alleged executor of the will, Shradha Suri Marwah, as defendants.

Appearing for the petitioner, advocate Mahesh Jethmalani said: "All along, the plaintiffs on enquiry were told by Priya Kapur that there was no will. Some property is held by a Trust. After some time, meetings and conversations between the ex-wife and present wife, it was decided that a meeting be held at Taj Mansingh Delhi for discussing the Trust provisions."

He added: "First, we were told there was no will by Priya Kapur, then suddenly we were told at the RK Family Trust meeting on July 30 that there was a will by late Sanjay Kapur."

The children claimed that Ms Priya's associates - Dinesh Agarwal and Nitin Sharma - suppressed the will for over seven weeks and revealed it only at a family meeting on July 30.

"The minors (Samaira and Kiaan) are class 1 heirs... one day before the funeral, she is made Managing Director of a company which controls substantial holdings in the Trust," he said.

The "forged will" is not even registered, he said.

On being asked for a clarification, Mr Nayar told the court the will is not registered as a previous top court does not mandate doing so.

"I don't understand why you did not give the copy of the will to the children. Where is the will? Please pass it on," the bench said.