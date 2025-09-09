Stepmother "Forged" Father Sunjay Kapur's Will: Karisma Kapoor's Children

Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor's children have approached the Delhi High Court seeking a share in their father Sunjay Kapur's property. The children - Samaira and Kiaan Kapoor - have moved a suit through their mother Karisma Kapoor and have sought to be recognised as Class I legal heirs to Kapur's personal assets. The development has intensified the inheritance battle over the late businessman's Rs 30,000 crore estate.

In the suit, they accused their stepmother, Priya Kapur (Sunjay Kapur's third wife), of usurping the "full control" of their father's assets by "forging" the will after his sudden death in June this year in the United Kingdom.

The children, represented by their mother, have sought one-fifth share each in their late father's assets. This present suit filed is separate from what they will inherit from the RK Family Trust.

"The present suit is not with respect to the assets forming part of the trust, and the plaintiffs reserve their rights in connection with the matters relating to the Trust," the suit clarified.

Earlier, Sanjay Kapur's sister claimed wrongful exclusion of her mother from the trust.

As interim relief, the actor's children have sought to freeze all personal assets belonging to Sunjay Kapur until the matter is resolved.

Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur were married for 13 years, and have a son and a daughter together. Ms Kapoor was his second wife.

The suit names Priya Kapur, her minor son, his mother Rani Kapur and the alleged executor of the will, Shradha Suri Marwah, as defendants.

The children have questioned the will dated March 21, 2025, which allegedly leaves Sunjay Kapur's entire personal estate to Priya Kapur.

Karishma Kapoor's children have submitted that not providing the copy or not even showing the alleged will to them only adds to the suspicious circumstances in which the "so-called will" suddenly emerged after more than seven weeks of the death of their father.

The children have claimed that she conspired with two associates, Dinesh Agarwal and Nitin Sharma, to suppress the will for over seven weeks before revealing it at a family meeting on July 30, 2025.

"The entire charade created by defendant No.1 (Priya Kapur) in collusion and conspiracy with the two individuals, along with the alleged executor, Defendant No. 4, coupled with the obstinate refusal to provide a copy of the alleged purported will, only shows that the alleged will is shrouded by suspicious circumstances," the suit read.

They have contended that the will is forged and fabricated.

"The plaintiffs submit that the purported will allegedly executed by the plaintiffs' father is not a legal and valid document, is forged and fabricated and in any event surrounded by suspicious circumstances. It is for this reason that neither the original of the alleged will has been shown to the plaintiffs nor a copy of it has been provided," the suit stated.

They claimed that Priya Kapur's conduct demonstrated an attempt to "usurp full control" over Sunjay Kapur's estate to the exclusion of other legal heirs.

"Since it was not disclosed to the plaintiffs whether the purported Will was registered or not, the plaintiffs verily believe that it was not registered," the suit added.

They claimed that Priya Kapur had earlier stated that Sunjay Kapur had not left behind a will.

"Now the so-called will mysteriously emerged, and that too statedly from the two individuals, who are very close to the defendant no 1 and had been closely involved with her on a regular basis," the suit said.

"It is unnatural and not a normal conduct that the said two Individuals would have waited for more than seven weeks before revealing the so-called will. It has later been revealed that Nitin Sharma had also been awarded a position in a company, as narrated later," it added.

"Neither defendant no. 1, nor the said individuals (i.e., Mr Dinesh Agarwal and Mr Nitin Sharma), with whom there had been interactions in the past months, had at any earlier point of time revealed any such alleged will. Rather, defendant no. 1 had always stated that there was no will of the deceased. In none of the conversations, either telephonically or on messaging, had Defendant no. 1 informed about any such so-called will."

The suit also detailed Sunjay Kapur's relationship with Samaira and Kiaan at length, "Their father often spoke to them about their future, education, future goals, giving guidance and suggestions. In the conversations, he always assured them that they should pursue their education and passions fully without worries, as he had taken adequate steps to secure their future."

"He used to say that he had started businesses bearing their name, had acquired assets in his personal name, or by/in the name of Companies under his control, as well as through the family Trust (in the name and style of RK Family Trust) and in all of which the plaintiffs' were beneficiaries," it said.

"The present suit is not with respect to the assets forming part of the trust and the plaintiffs reserve their rights in connection with the matters relating to the trust," the suit clarified.

It claimed that around April - May 2025, Sunjay Kapur expressed to Karisma Kapur and their children that he had acquired assets in Europe and was in the process of applying for and obtaining Portuguese citizenship for the family and Karisma Kapoor's children so that it would be beneficial from a tax perspective at the time of inheritance.

"As decided by him for the plaintiffs, the necessary documentation, being the Power of Attorney was executed by the Plaintiffs. This was sent to his representative on 07.06.2025 by way of a WhatsApp message and subsequently sent in original as well," it claimed.

Five days later, on June 12, Sunjay Kapur died while he was playing polo in Windsor.

The children, along with Karisma Kapoor, immediately left for England, and arrived on June 14. They stayed there till June 17, when they all left for India for the last rites.

While in England, Priya Kapur informed Karisma Kapoor and her children that there was no will left behind and that the "RK Family trust had all the assets in it."