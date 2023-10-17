Sundar Pichai Thanks PM Modi For 'Terrific' Meeting On Google's Commitment To India

PM Modi virtually interacted with the CEO of Google and Alphabet, Sundar Pichai, earlier on Monday.

The Chief Executive Officer of Google and Alphabet, Sundar Pichai, has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a "terrific" meeting to discuss Google's ongoing commitment to India.

In a post on X, expressing his gratitude to the Prime Minister, Mr Pichai wrote, "Thank you, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for the terrific meeting today to discuss Google's ongoing commitment to India, and how we are expanding our operations, leveraging AI, and increasing our partnerships."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually interacted with the CEO of Google and Alphabet, Sundar Pichai, earlier on Monday, October 16.

During the interaction, PM Modi and Mr Pichai discussed Google's plan to participate in expanding the electronics manufacturing ecosystem in India. Prime Minister appreciated Google's partnership with HP to manufacture Chromebooks in India.

Prime Minister acknowledged Google's 100 languages initiative and encouraged efforts to make AI tools available in Indian Languages. He also encouraged Google to work on AI tools for Good Governance, according to the Prime Minister's Office statement.

Prime Minister welcomed Google's plans to open its global fintech operations centre at the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT) in Gandhinagar.

Mr Pichai informed the Prime Minister regarding Google's plans to improve financial inclusion in India by leveraging the strength and reach of GPay and UPI. He also emphasized Google's commitment to contribute to the development trajectory of India, the release said.

Prime Minister also invited Google to contribute to the upcoming Global Partnership on AI Summit, which will be hosted by India in December 2023 in New Delhi, it added.

