'Suffering During Partition Should Not Be Forgotten': RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

Hindu society should become capable in order to do good to the world, said Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday.

Mr Bhagwat was addressing the launch ceremony of the book "Vibhajankalin Bharat Ke Sakshi" (Witnesses of Partition of India) by Krishnanand Sagar in Noida on Thursday. He said, "We should read the history and accept its truth. Hindu society should become capable in order to do good to the world."

"India's suffering at the time of Partition should not be forgotten. It will go away when the Partition of India is undone," Mr Bhagwat said.

"The ideology of India is to take everyone along. It is not an ideology that considers itself right and others wrong. However, the Islamic invaders' ideology was to consider others wrong and themselves right. The thinking of Britishers was also the same. This was the main cause of conflict in the past," he added.

Further, he said that these invaders promoted disintegration among Hindus and Muslims after the revolution of 1857.

"This is the India of 2021, not of 1947. Once Partition had happened, it will not happen again," the RSS chief said.

During the launch ceremony, Krishnanand Sagar, the author said, "The inspiration to write the book came from great personalities who protected the country from religious fanatics before and just after independence.

"I took interviews with many great personalities and have written chapters accordingly," Mr Sagar added.

Justice Shambhu Nath Srivastava, who presided over the event, spoke about the massacre of Hindus.

"Hindus have become a minority in many areas of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar," Mr Srivastava said.

"We need to learn from the struggle of Hindus in history. We have been taught the history wrongly," the special guest of the programme, Vidya Bharati said.

Another special guest of the book launch, Kumar Ratnam, Secretary of Indian Council of Historical Research said that this book will be useful for understanding Indian history.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)