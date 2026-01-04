Let Mohan Bhagwat Define Love Jihad: A Owaisi Demands Data In Parliament

Hyderabad MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi questioined today that is love jihad is happening, why no data about it is being presented in parliament. Responding to BJP claims about love jihad - laws against which are being made in several BJP-ruled states - and the recent comments of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Owaisi suggested that the matter be standardised and formalised with evidence and proper definition.

"Provide records from all the states where you (the BJP) are present, showing instances of love jihad occurring there," he said when questioned about the issue.

"if love jihad is happening, then why don't you provide the data in Parliament? Give us the record for the last 11 years. The BJP and Mohan Bhagwat should define love jihad," he added.

There was a reminder too: " If someone is an adult, 18 years old, 21 years old, and they are making their own decisions, then it's not a matter of my likes or dislikes. The law allows them to do so," he added.

The AIMIIM (All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen) chief's words came a day after Mohan Bhagwat - the chief of the BJP's ideological mentor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh -- made detailed suggestions about how "love jihad" can be handled at home.

At a programme in Bhopal on Saturday, Bhagwat had said that efforts to prevent "love Jihad" - allegations of Muslims marrying Hindu women for the sole purpose of religious conversion -- must begin within families, stressing the need for communication, inculcation of awareness among women and collective social response.

Families must reflect on how a girl can be influenced by a stranger, Bhagwat said. He also cited the lack of dialogue within households as a major reason for love jihad.