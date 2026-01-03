RSS Flags 'Love Jihad', Pushes For Women's Empowerment At Bhopal Meet

With a strong focus on what it described as growing social challenges, such as "Love Jihad," and renewed emphasis on outreach to tribal communities, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Sunday projected women's empowerment and social cohesion as key pillars of its ideological and organisational strategy.

Addressing two major outreach programmes in Bhopal, the Stree Shakti Samvad at Shivneri Bhavan and the Samajik Sadbhav Sammelan at Kushabhau Thakre Auditorium, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said the protection of women, strengthening of family dialogue, and deeper integration of tribal communities into the social mainstream were essential for preserving India's cultural unity.

"Dharma, culture and civilisation remain secure because of women," Bhagwat said, adding that the time had passed when women were confined to homes in the name of safety. "Today, society advances when both women and men move forward together, with awareness, confidence and values."

Referring to what the Sangh calls "Love Jihad," Bhagwat said the first responsibility lay within families. "We must ask how a daughter from our own family could be misled. The root cause is often lack of communication," he said.

He outlined a three-point approach: sustained dialogue within families, building self-confidence and self-protection among young girls, and swift legal action against offenders. He also urged social organisations to stay alert and ensure collective responses to such incidents.

Bhagwat stressed that Indian tradition does not place women in a subordinate role but sees them as the moral and cultural backbone of society. Quoting Swami Vivekananda, he said the Indian civilisational view places women higher through motherhood, responsibility and social leadership.

He cautioned against what he termed "blind westernisation" and said value-based upbringing was as important as access to education and opportunity.

"Our culture does not make women weak or limited, it makes them strong and extraordinary," he said, citing historical figures such as Rani Lakshmibai.

At the social harmony meeting, Bhagwat placed particular emphasis on tribal outreach, rejecting narratives that portray tribal communities as separate from mainstream society.

"There has been an attempt to create confusion by saying tribal communities are different. This is not true. Everyone living in this land for thousands of years shares the same civilisational roots," he said.

He said social harmony was not an abstract concept but a lived tradition in India, where diversity exists within unity. "Hindu is not a label, it is a way of life that does not fight over worship, belief or lifestyle," he said.

Bhagwat said harmony could not be sustained only during crises but required continuous engagement, interaction and mutual support. "Those who are capable must support those who are weaker always," he said.

In the opening session, spiritual leader Pandit Pradeep Mishra urged participants to think beyond their own communities and reflect on their contribution to the nation.

"All communities are working at their own level, but the bigger question is what we have done for the nation," he said, comparing the RSS's work ethic to Lord Shiva's willingness to absorb poison for the greater good.

The events are part of the RSS's expanding social outreach in Madhya Pradesh, focusing on women, tribal communities, and grassroots engagement even as its narrative increasingly intersects with contemporary political and cultural debates.