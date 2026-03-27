Student At Chennai's Anna University Alleges Sexual Harassment By Professor

Two years after the rape of a 19-year-old student of the institution by a biryani vendor sparked protests across Tamil Nadu, another student from the Anna University in Chennai has accused a professor of sexual harassment.

The student has alleged the professor frequently sent her obscene messages, called her late at night and had inappropriate conversations. She said he also asked her to go out with him, which scared her.

The survivor said the faculty member took advantage of her under the guise of helping her with an internship. Even after she blocked him on her phone and on social media websites, he kept reaching out to her through her friends. She alleged he harassed other students as well, and they had also filed complaints in the past.

A police officer told NDTV "legal action is being taken", and it is not clear yet whether an FIR has been registered.

A section of students staged a protest on the campus on Friday, demanding strict action against the professor.

"We stand in complete solidarity with the survivor and demand justice for her. We want the faculty member to be held accountable," said Anand, who is the district secretary of the Students' Federation of India.

Opposition parties have hit out at the ruling DMK ahead of elections in the state, alleging that there has been a spurt in crime against women. The MK Stalin-led party has, however, claimed stringent measures have been put in place and trials have been fast-tracked in every case.

These measures, sources in the party said, have generated awareness and given more women confidence to report crimes.

Fear Of Marks

"It is very challenging as a female student to file a complaint against a faculty member. It starts with the fear of this affecting marks and branches into larger questions, like the impact it can have on one's academic career," said a student.

Another pointed out that family support matters the most in such cases. "If I have that, I will report immediately," she said.

(With inputs from Aradhana S)