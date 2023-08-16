'Strong Bipartisan Support' From US Congress Key In Improving Ties: PM Modi

PM Modi on Wednesday after a congressional delegation from America called on him.

Strong bipartisan support from the US Congress is instrumental in further elevating India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday after a congressional delegation from America called on him.

In a post on X, Modi said, "Glad to receive a Congressional delegation from US, including co-chairs of India Caucus in the House of Representatives, Rep. @RoKhanna and Rep. @michaelgwaltz."

Glad to receive a Congressional delegation from US, including co-chairs of India Caucus in the House of Representatives, Rep. @RoKhanna and Rep. @michaelgwaltz.



Strong bipartisan support from the US Congress is instrumental in further elevating India-US Comprehensive Global… pic.twitter.com/2BHbLS5OHK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 16, 2023

"Strong bipartisan support from the US Congress is instrumental in further elevating India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership," PM Modi said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)