Strike In Neighbourhood Showed Lethality Of Armed Forces: Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh made an indirect reference to Balakot air strikes in Pak in his speech at an IAF seminar

In a clear reference to the Balakot air strikes in Pakistan, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said today that the recent offensive action against terrorists in the neighbourhood spoke volumes about the "reach and lethality" of the Indian armed forces.

"We are all aware that the Indian (Air) Force is a technologically advanced and extremely potent force. The recent offensive strikes against terrorist outfits in our neighbourhood speak volumes about the reach and lethality of the formidable arm of the Indian armed forces," Mr Singh said in his address at an Indian Air Force seminar in Delhi.

The IAF had conducted air strikes in Pakistan's Balakot in February, days after the Pulwama terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir in which 40 soldiers were killed. The terror attack was carried out by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed or JeM.



