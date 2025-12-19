Indian Armed Forces Are NDTV Indian Of The Year 2025

Following a phenomenal display of valour, coordination and pinpoint precision during Operation Sindoor, the Indian Armed Forces have been named NDTV's Indian Of The Year for 2025.

In May, the Armed Forces struck terror bases in at least nine locations in Pakistan - including the headquarters of the Lashkar-e-Taiba in Muridke and Jaish-e-Mohammed in Bahawalpur - as part of the Operation, which was a response to the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, in which 26 people were killed.

Pakistan responded by attempting to attack Indian military installations and civilian locations by launching drones and missiles on three successive days, but was thwarted by India's air defence systems. The Indian Armed Forces, in turn, first took out some of Pakistan's air defence systems, including in Lahore, and then struck key military bases like the all-important Nur Khan airbase, also known as the Chaklala airbase.

Pakistan then sought a ceasefire and India agreed to a pause in hostilities.

As NDTV presented the armed forces with the honour, on stage were Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, the Chief of Integrated Defence Staff, Vir Chakra Awardees Colonel Koshank Lamba, Lieutenant Colonel Sushil Bisht, Naib Subedar Satish Kumar, Group Captain Manish Arora, Group Captain Kunal Kalra and Wing Commander Joy Chandra, and Nao Sena Medal gallantry awardee Commander Saurabh Kumar.