NDTV 'Indian Of The Year 2025': See Full List Of Winners

The Indian armed forces have been honoured with NDTV's 'Indian of the Year 2025'. The three branches - Army, Navy, and Air Force - stand as the first and last line of defence against threats to the nation from all kinds of adversaries.
Debutant Actor of the Year: Ahaan Panday
Disruptor of the Year: Sridhar Vembu
Social Impact of the Year: Bhim Singh Bhavesh
Sports Performance of the Year: Indian Women's Cricket Team
Actor of the Year: Vicky Kaushal
Director of the Year: Neeraj Ghaywan
Actor of the Year (Female): Janhvi Kapoor
Transformational Leader of the Year: Jay Shah
Health Leader of the Year: Dr Ashish and Kavita Satav
Business Leader of the Year: Sunil Vachani
Climate Impact of the Year: Manvendra Singh Shekhawat
Debutant Director of the Year: Aryan Khan
Science Icon of the Year 1: G Madhavi Latha
Science Icon of the Year 2: Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla
