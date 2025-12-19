Advertisement
NDTV 'Indian of the Year 2025': The three branches of the armed forces - Army, Navy, and Air Force - stand as the first and last line of defence against threats to the nation from all kinds of adversaries

Read Time: 1 min
NDTV 'Indian Of The Year 2025': See Full List Of Winners
Indian armed forces were honoured with NDTV's 'Indian of the Year 2025'

The Indian armed forces have been honoured with NDTV's 'Indian of the Year 2025'. The three branches - Army, Navy, and Air Force - stand as the first and last line of defence against threats to the nation from all kinds of adversaries.

Debutant Actor of the Year: Ahaan Panday

Disruptor of the Year: Sridhar Vembu

Social Impact of the Year: Bhim Singh Bhavesh

Sports Performance of the Year: Indian Women's Cricket Team

Actor of the Year: Vicky Kaushal

Director of the Year: Neeraj Ghaywan

Actor of the Year (Female): Janhvi Kapoor

Transformational Leader of the Year: Jay Shah

Health Leader of the Year: Dr Ashish and Kavita Satav

Business Leader of the Year: Sunil Vachani

Climate Impact of the Year: Manvendra Singh Shekhawat

Debutant Director of the Year: Aryan Khan

Science Icon of the Year 1: G Madhavi Latha

Science Icon of the Year 2: Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla

