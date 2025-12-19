Sunil Vachani Is 'Business Leader Of The Year' At NDTV Indian Of The Year

Sunil Vachani, chairman of Dixon Technologies, has been named the 'Business Leader of the Year' at NDTV's Indian Of The Year 2025.

Dixon Technologies is a leading electronics manufacturing powerhouse, driving innovation in consumer electronics and telecommunications and is backed by 24 state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, 6 dedicated R&D centres and a dynamic workforce of over 35,000 employees.

"You know how far we have come in the industry and in the country. Just 20 years ago, every phone sold in India was imported. Fast forward to now: phones have become one of the largest categories of our exports, with nearly $40 billion in value," Vachani told NDTV.

"People often ask me what the biggest change has been. For me, it's the shift in mindset," he added.

"I remember the Honourable Prime Minister Modi speaking about this 10 years ago -- that we need to make India the next global hub for manufacturing. And that, is the biggest change that has happened," Vachani said.

"What we really need to do now is invest in backward integration: ensure that all components of mobile phones are manufactured here, that all mobile phones are designed here, and that India becomes truly Atmanirbhar in electronics," the Dixon chairman added.

On a lighter note, Vachani ended his remarks by singing a song from the film 'Sholay'.