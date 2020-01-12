Stones Thrown In Jharkhand During BJP's Pro-Citizenship Amendment Act Rally

Police fired tear gas in Giridih after stones were pelted during BJP rally in support of Citizenship Act

Stones were hurled at a rally in support of Citizenship Amendment Act organised by the BJP in Jharkhand's Giridh on Sunday, prompting police to fire teargas shells to control the situation, officials said.

The incident happened at the Padam Chowk area when BJP workers from six assembly constituencies of the district took out a procession in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

"Some anti-social elements pelted stones on a procession of the BJP. Few policemen and some of those participating in the rally suffered minor injuries, forcing police to use teargas to bring the situation under control," Superintendent of Police Surendra Jha said.

Giridih's Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rahul Kumar Sinha is at the spot and camping there along with Surendra Jha.

Taking part in the rally, former BJP state unit president Ravindra Rai told reporters that the CAA was not against any citizen of India.

"The CAA is for the minorities of Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who have taken refuge in the country after fleeing persecution. They should be given citizenship. But the opposition is spreading confusion over the issue. No Indian should be worried about the CAA," he said.