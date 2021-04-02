Stones Thrown At Farmer Leader Rakesh Tikait's Cavalcade In Rajasthan: Police

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait was in Alwar, Rajasthan, to address two rallies. (File)

Some people threw stones at a cavalcade of farmer leader Rakesh Tikait damaging his car's rear windshield Rajasthan's Alwar district today, the police said.

Mr Tikait was not in his car when the stones were pelted at his cavalcade, Bhiwadi Superintendent of Police Ram Murti Joshi said, adding no one was injured in the incident.

Stones were pelted at the cavalcade when it reached Tatarpur chauraha on its way to Mr Tikait's second rally venue, he said, adding the farmer leader addressed two rallies in the district.

The police have detained four people, including a student leader, in this connection.