Stock Market Live Updates: Indian benchmark indices resumed their decline on Thursday as a fresh surge in oil prices (Brent crude over $100) prompted more investors to tap out. At the open, the Nifty50 was trading 1.22% or 299.45 points down at 23,567.15, and the Sensex was trading 1.27% or 972.99 points down at 75,890.72.
Market volatility remained high due to global uncertainty and rising crude prices. Earlier, GIFT Nifty on the NSE IX traded lower by 98 points, or 0.41%, at 23,818.
Overnight, Dow futures slided 500 points, while the US dollar strengthened. Previously on Wednesday, the Sensex tanked 1,342.27 points, or 1.72%, to close at 76,863.71, while the Nifty 50 settled 394.75 points, or 1.63%, lower at 23,866.85.
Here are the LIVE Updates of Stock Market, Sensex Today, Nifty, Share Market:
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex Heatmap Check
Among the Sensex constituents, Eternal, IndiGo, Mahindra & Mahindra, Titan, L&T, and ICICI Bank were the top laggards.
Stock Market Today Live: Check Broader Markets Update
The Nifty Midcap 100 was down 1.67%, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 fell 1.87%
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty Settle Lower In Pre-Market
In the pre-market session, the BSE Sensex fell 494.05 points or 0.64% to 76,369.66 levels. The NSE Nifty50 was down 192.00 points or 0.80 per cent to 23,674.85.
Stock Market News Live: Defence Stocks Build Up On Hopes War To Spur Spends
Indian defence stocks have largely withstood the broader selloff in risk assets triggered by tensions in West Asia.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rupee opens 25 paise lower at 92.29 against US dollar
The rupee opened 25 paise lower at 92.29 against the US dollar, as compared to Wednesday's close of 92.04.
Not ‘A Litre Of Oil’ To Pass Strait Of Hormuz, Expect $200 Price Tag: Iran
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) says it will not allow “a litre of oil” through the Strait of Hormuz as the closure of the key Gulf waterway continues to roil global energy markets during the US-Israeli war on Iran. FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES
Sensex Nifty 50 LIVE: Gold edges lower on firmer dollar, renewed inflation fears
Gold prices slipped slightly on Thursday, weighed down by a stronger dollar. Meanwhile, rising oil prices rekindled inflation concerns and reduced expectations of near-term interest rate cuts.
US 'Unfair Trade' Probe On India, 15 Others: What It Means, Why It Matters
Just over a month after announcing a new trade framework with India, the United States has opened a fresh investigation into what it calls "unfair trade practices" by 16 major economies -- including India, China, the European Union and Japan. Read full report here