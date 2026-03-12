Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Trending Links
12 minutes ago

Stock Market Live Updates: Indian benchmark indices resumed their decline on Thursday as a fresh surge in oil prices (Brent crude over $100) prompted more investors to tap out. At the open, the Nifty50 was trading 1.22% or 299.45 points down at 23,567.15, and the Sensex was trading 1.27% or 972.99 points down at 75,890.72.

Market volatility remained high due to global uncertainty and rising crude prices. Earlier, GIFT Nifty on the NSE IX traded lower by 98 points, or 0.41%, at 23,818. 

Overnight, Dow futures slided 500 points, while the US dollar strengthened. Previously on Wednesday, the Sensex tanked 1,342.27 points, or 1.72%, to close at 76,863.71, while the Nifty 50 settled 394.75 points, or 1.63%, lower at 23,866.85.

Here are the LIVE Updates of Stock Market, Sensex Today, Nifty, Share Market:

Mar 12, 2026 09:24 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex Heatmap Check

Among the Sensex constituents, Eternal, IndiGo, Mahindra & Mahindra, Titan, L&T, and ICICI Bank were the top laggards.

Mar 12, 2026 09:21 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Stock Market Today Live: Check Broader Markets Update

The Nifty Midcap 100 was down 1.67%, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 fell 1.87%

Mar 12, 2026 09:13 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty Settle Lower In Pre-Market

In the pre-market session, the BSE Sensex fell 494.05 points or 0.64% to 76,369.66 levels. The NSE Nifty50 was down 192.00 points or 0.80 per cent to 23,674.85.

Mar 12, 2026 09:07 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Stock Market News Live: Defence Stocks Build Up On Hopes War To Spur Spends

Indian defence stocks have largely withstood the broader selloff in risk assets triggered by tensions in West Asia.

Mar 12, 2026 09:03 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rupee opens 25 paise lower at 92.29 against US dollar

The rupee opened 25 paise lower at 92.29 against the US dollar, as compared to Wednesday's close of 92.04.

Mar 12, 2026 08:32 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Not ‘A Litre Of Oil’ To Pass Strait Of Hormuz, Expect $200 Price Tag: Iran

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) says it will not allow “a litre of oil” through the Strait of Hormuz as the closure of the key Gulf waterway continues to roil global energy markets during the US-Israeli war on Iran. FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES

Mar 12, 2026 08:28 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Sensex Nifty 50 LIVE: Gold edges lower on firmer dollar, renewed inflation fears

Gold prices slipped slightly on Thursday, weighed down by a stronger dollar. Meanwhile, rising oil prices rekindled inflation concerns and reduced expectations of near-term interest rate cuts.

Mar 12, 2026 08:12 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

US 'Unfair Trade' Probe On India, 15 Others: What It Means, Why It Matters

Just over a month after announcing a new trade framework with India, the United States has opened a fresh investigation into what it calls "unfair trade practices" by 16 major economies -- including India, China, the European Union and Japan. Read full report here

Mar 12, 2026 07:58 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Sensex Today Live News: Asian Stocks Slide, Oil Advances As Iran War Extends

US equity futures and Asian stocks fell on Thursday, extending a turbulent week.

Comments
Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Stock Market Live Updates, Share Market Today, Sensex Nifty Live Updates
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now