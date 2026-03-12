Stock Market Live Updates: Indian benchmark indices resumed their decline on Thursday as a fresh surge in oil prices (Brent crude over $100) prompted more investors to tap out. At the open, the Nifty50 was trading 1.22% or 299.45 points down at 23,567.15, and the Sensex was trading 1.27% or 972.99 points down at 75,890.72.

Market volatility remained high due to global uncertainty and rising crude prices. Earlier, GIFT Nifty on the NSE IX traded lower by 98 points, or 0.41%, at 23,818.

Overnight, Dow futures slided 500 points, while the US dollar strengthened. Previously on Wednesday, the Sensex tanked 1,342.27 points, or 1.72%, to close at 76,863.71, while the Nifty 50 settled 394.75 points, or 1.63%, lower at 23,866.85.

Here are the LIVE Updates of Stock Market, Sensex Today, Nifty, Share Market: