Stock Market Live Updates: Markets opened flat on Wednesday as Brent crude fell below $90 from the recent high of $120. At 9:20 am, Sensex was trading at 78,266.18, up by 60 points. Similarly, the NSE Nifty 50 was trading at 24,289, up by 28 points.

Earlier, trends on GIFT Nifty indicated a flat to negative start for the broader index in India, with a loss of 62 points or 0.25%. Rupee also fell 7 paise to 91.92 against US dollar in early trade.

Equity benchmark indices rebounded on Tuesday (March 10) after two days of decline, supported by a sharp fall in Brent crude oil prices, which dropped over 25% from around $115 to below $90 per barrel. Global markets rallied 2-7% amid hopes of easing geopolitical tensions after Donald Trump suggested the conflict with Iran may end soon.

At the close on Tuesday, the Nifty 50 rose 233 points to 24,261 and BSE Sensex gained 636 points to 78,202. Lower oil prices boosted Auto, Tyre, and PSU Bank stocks, while fertiliser stocks surged on expectations of higher natural gas allocation. Broader markets also gained on bargain buying.

