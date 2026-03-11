Stock Market Live Updates: Markets opened flat on Wednesday as Brent crude fell below $90 from the recent high of $120. At 9:20 am, Sensex was trading at 78,266.18, up by 60 points. Similarly, the NSE Nifty 50 was trading at 24,289, up by 28 points.
Earlier, trends on GIFT Nifty indicated a flat to negative start for the broader index in India, with a loss of 62 points or 0.25%. Rupee also fell 7 paise to 91.92 against US dollar in early trade.
Equity benchmark indices rebounded on Tuesday (March 10) after two days of decline, supported by a sharp fall in Brent crude oil prices, which dropped over 25% from around $115 to below $90 per barrel. Global markets rallied 2-7% amid hopes of easing geopolitical tensions after Donald Trump suggested the conflict with Iran may end soon.
At the close on Tuesday, the Nifty 50 rose 233 points to 24,261 and BSE Sensex gained 636 points to 78,202. Lower oil prices boosted Auto, Tyre, and PSU Bank stocks, while fertiliser stocks surged on expectations of higher natural gas allocation. Broader markets also gained on bargain buying.
Here are the LIVE Updates of Stock Market, Sensex Today, Nifty, Share Market:-
Trump Announces New US Oil Refinery With Investment From Reliance
US President Donald Trump said the US will get its first new oil refinery in 50 years with the help of investment from India's Reliance Industries Ltd.
Stock Market Live News: Check Top NSE Nifty50 Gainers
Stock Market News Live: Gold, Silver Prices Hold Firm Amid Iran War
Gold prices held firm in early trade on Wednesday as easing inflation worries and expectations around US monetary policy kept investors attentive to incoming economic data. Read full report here
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Check All IPOs Today
Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust InvIT and Apsis Aerocom initial public offers are opening for subscription on Wednesday.
Innovision IPO will enter its second day. The issue was subscribed to 0.02 times on the first day. It's a book-build issue of Rs 322.84 crore, which entails both fresh issue and offer for sale (OFS).
Rajputana Stainless IPO will enter its final day of subscription. The issue was subscribed to 0.42 times on the second day. The tentative listing date is March 16.
Sensex Today Live News: Check Top Gainers/Losers At BSE Sensex
Reliance Industries To Invest $300 Billion In A Refinery In US
India strengthening its global position through strategic partnerships focused on national interest. Reliance Industries plans to invest $300 billion in a refinery in the United States, expanding India's presence in global energy. Trade with Russia ensures discounted crude for energy security. Cooperation with the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue supports Indo-Pacific stability, while defense technology ties with Israel strengthen military capability. The Chabahar Port in Iran improves access to Central Asia. Partnerships with Japan, France, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Australia support infrastructure, investment, and critical minerals. India is building influence by balancing relationships and focusing on long-term economic and strategic growth.
Stock Market Weekly Performance Update: Most Of Sectoral Indices Closed Negative
US Says It Destroyed 16 Iranian Mine-Laying Boats Near Hormuz Strait
The US said it took out more than a dozen mine-laying Iranian vessels Tuesday, and the Islamic Republic vowed to block the region's oil exports, saying it would not allow "even a single liter" to be shipped to its enemies. As concerns grew about the war's effect on a strategic waterway, the American military said it destroyed 16 minelayers, though President Donald Trump said in social media posts that there were no reports of Iran planting explosives in the Strait of Hormuz, through which 20% of the world's oil is shipped. Read full report here
InterGlobe Aviation shares in focus after company's CEO Pieter Elbers resigns
The low-cost carrier's managing director Rahul Bhatia has taken over the daily operations in the interim.
Sensex Today Live News: Asian Shares Rise After IEA Propose Release Of Crude Oil Reserves
The International Energy Agency (IEA) has proposed the largest-ever release of crude oil reserves, according to media reports, which caused Asian markets to rise on Wednesday while oil prices lost all of their gains.
Sensex Today Live News: Check Weekly Sectoral Performance
From Lockheed To Palantir, Defence Stocks Rally Amid Iran-US War
The escalating conflict in the Middle East has triggered a powerful rally in defence stocks across global markets, as investors reposition portfolios toward industries tied to national security and military technology. Read full report here
'Gift nifty trading about 67 points down, soft opening expected'
Akshay Chinchalkar, Managing Partner and Head of Market Strategy, The Wealth Company, said, "Asian markets are up this morning, with Korea yet again seeing the biggest gains of over 3%. The Gift nifty though is trading about 67 points down, so a soft opening is expected. Yesterday's candle on the Nifty was a "hammer", which is a bullish formation with a long lower shadow, so it remains to be seen if we will test resistance which sits in the 24370 - 24416 area. Support spans the 23700 - 24080 area, but with conflicting geopolitical news flow coming in, expect higher-than-average volatility. Meanwhile, derivatives data from yesterday's session showed that foreign investors and prop traders remained positive, while retail investors went bearish."