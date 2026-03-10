Sensex Today | Nifty 50, Share Market Live Updates: Indian equity benchmarks may attempt recover on Tuesday, tracking a rebound in global markets and a sharp retreat in crude oil prices. However, volatility linked to the ongoing Middle East conflict is likely to keep investors cautious.

Early signals from the derivatives market suggest a firm start. GIFT Nifty was trading at 24,363, pointing to gains for the Nifty 50 at the open after the index closed Monday's session 1.74% lower near the 24,000 mark. The Sensex had ended nearly 1,400 points down around 77,500 after a turbulent day marked by sharp swings.

A key relief for markets has come from oil. Brent crude slipped below the psychologically important $100 a barrel mark, while US West Texas Intermediate crude plunged nearly 10% after US President Donald Trump said the Iran conflict could end soon. The cooling in oil prices has eased fears of a prolonged supply shock that had rattled global financial markets.

Wall Street's overnight rebound and strong moves across Asia are also lending support. South Korea's Kospi surged over 5 per cent at the open, while Japan's Nikkei 225 and Australia's ASX 200 posted solid gains in early trade.

For the Nifty, a breach could trigger a deeper slide towards 23,200. On the upside, sustaining above the 24,000 mark will be key if bulls are to regain control. The weekly derivatives expiry may add to intraday swings, while investors are likely to keep an eye on stocks such as Dixon, Eternal and Swiggy, along with companies with significant exposure to the Middle East, including Larsen & Toubro.

Here are the LIVE Updates of Stock Market | Sensex | Nifty 50