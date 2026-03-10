Gold, Silver Prices Edge Higher: Check Today's Rates In Your City

Gold and silver prices edged higher on Tuesday, tracking gains in international bullion markets after the US dollar weakened. The recovery came after remarks by US President Donald Trump suggested that the conflict with Iran could be nearing its end, prompting investors to return to safe-haven assets during Asian trading hours. FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES

Gold and silver prices also opened sharply higher on the Multi-Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) on Tuesday. MCX gold futures for April 2026 rose Rs 1,492, or 1.1%, to Rs 1,61,791 per 10 grams, while May 2026 silver futures jumped Rs 11,179, or 4%, to Rs 2,78,339 per kg. Bullion markets, however, remain volatile as traders continue to track geopolitical developments, movements in the US dollar, and expectations around global interest rates.

Gold, silver prices in international markets

In global markets, spot gold rose about 1% to $5,145 per ounce during Asian trading hours. Spot silver climbed around 4% to $87.9 per ounce, outperforming gold as investors increased exposure to precious metals.

Precious metals tend to benefit when the US dollar weakens, as it makes dollar-denominated commodities cheaper for holders of other currencies. At the same time, persistent tensions in the Middle East and elevated crude oil prices have kept safe-haven demand intact even as markets react to shifting geopolitical signals.

Gold Prices In India Today

In the domestic market, 24K gold traded around Rs 1,61,820 per 10 grams, while 22K gold was priced near Rs 1,48,340 per 10 grams in several major cities.

City-wise gold prices (per 10 grams):

City | 24K Gold | 22K Gold

Delhi | Rs 1,61,820 | Rs 1,48,340

Mumbai | Rs 1,61,680 | Rs 1,48,200

Chennai | Rs 1,63,630 | Rs 1,48,200

Hyderabad | Rs 1,61,680 | Rs 1,48,200

(Gold prices typically vary slightly across cities due to local taxes, transportation costs, and differences in jewellery demand.)

Silver Prices In India Today

Silver prices in the domestic market were quoted at around Rs 2,79,900 per kg in major northern cities.

City-wise silver prices (per kg):

City | Silver Price

Delhi | Rs 2,79,900

Mumbai | Rs 2,79,900

Kolkata | Rs 2,79,900

Chennai | Rs 2,90,000

Hyderabad | Rs 2,90,000

Southern markets such as Chennai and Hyderabad generally trade at a premium compared with northern cities due to stronger regional demand and logistics costs.