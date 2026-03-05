Advertisement
Gold, Silver Rise In International Markets, Check Price In Your City

Among major metros, Chennai quoted the highest rate for 24-carat gold at Rs 1,62,280 per 10 grams.

Read Time: 3 mins
Gold, Silver Rise In International Markets, Check Price In Your City
Gold, silver price today: Precious metals draw buying interest during periods of geopolitical strain.
  • According to the Bullions website, gold in India is currently quoted at Rs 1,62,100 per 10 grams.
  • In overseas trade, spot gold rose 0.5 per cent to $5,164.57 an ounce as of 7:59 am.
  • Among major metros, Chennai quoted the highest rate for 24-carat gold at Rs 1,62,280 per 10 grams.
New Delhi:

Gold and silver prices in India moved up modestly on Thursday as the US-Israel-Iran conflict entered its sixth day, with no clarity on de-escalation. The uptick tracked firm international cues, where bullion extended gains amid continued geopolitical unease, while the equity markets faced pressure.

On Thursday, gold and silver prices opened slightly higher on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). The domestic futures price of gold was up nearly 0.67% at Rs 1,62,600 per 10 grams of 24-carat purity, while silver surged 1.9% at Rs 2,70,596 per kilogram.

According to the Bullions website, gold in India is currently quoted at Rs 1,62,100 per 10 grams, while silver stands at Rs 2,66,360 per kg. In overseas trade, spot gold rose 0.5 per cent to $5,164.57 an ounce as of 7:59 a.m. in Singapore. Silver added 0.5 per cent to $83.98 an ounce, building on its nearly 2 per cent advance in the previous session, Bloomberg reported.

Gold price today

Among major metros, Chennai quoted the highest rate for 24-carat gold at Rs 1,62,280 per 10 grams. Hyderabad followed at Rs 1,62,070, while Bengaluru stood at Rs 1,61,940.

Mumbai saw gold retailing at Rs 1,61,810 per 10 grams. Kolkata was close behind at Rs 1,61,600. In Delhi, the rate was slightly lower at Rs 1,61,530 per 10 grams.

Gold rates (per 10 grams):
    •    Mumbai: Rs 1,61,810
    •    Delhi: Rs 1,61,530
    •    Bengaluru: Rs 1,61,940
    •    Chennai: Rs 1,62,280
    •    Hyderabad: Rs 1,62,070
    •    Kolkata: Rs 1,61,600

Gold prices in India reflect movements in international bullion markets, the dollar's trajectory, import duties and local demand, particularly from the jewellery trade.

Silver price today

Silver prices also firmed up across cities. Chennai quoted the highest rate at Rs 2,66,650 per kg, followed by Hyderabad at Rs 2,66,300 and Bengaluru at Rs 2,66,090.

Mumbai saw silver at Rs 2,65,880 per kg, while Delhi quoted Rs 2,65,420. Kolkata stood at Rs 2,65,530 per kg.

Silver rates (per kg):
    •    Mumbai: Rs 2,65,880
    •    Delhi: Rs 2,65,420
    •    Bengaluru: Rs 2,66,090
    •    Chennai: Rs 2,66,650
    •    Hyderabad: Rs 2,66,300
    •    Kolkata: Rs 2,65,530

Precious metals typically draw buying interest during periods of geopolitical strain and financial volatility, as investors look to diversify risk. Gold, in particular, has historically functioned as a store of value during episodes of currency swings and inflationary pressures.

Gold Silver Price Today, Gold Price Today, Silver Price Today
