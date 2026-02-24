Gold, Silver Prices On February 24: Gold Crosses Rs 1.60-Lakh Mark, Silver Trades Flat On MCX

Gold opened in red while silver climbed to green during early trading on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) on Tuesday. Gold futures for April were quoted at Rs 1,60,990, down Rs 608 or 0.38 per cent. Silver futures for March rose by Rs 506, up 0.19 per cent to Rs 2,65,839 per kg at 9:05 am on February 24.

In the Delhi spot market, 24K gold rose to Rs 1,61,510 per 10 grams, surpassing the previous February peak of Rs 1,60,730. 22K gold in Delhi traded at Rs 1,48,050 per 10 grams, while 18K gold moved to Rs 1,21,160 per 10 grams, up Rs 155 from the previous session.

Gold Prices On February 24: City-Wise Rates (10 grams)

Delhi: Rs 1,61,510

Chennai: Rs 1,62,120

Mumbai: Rs 1,61,360

Kolkata: Rs 1,61,360

Bengaluru: Rs 1,61,360

Hyderabad: Rs 1,61,360

Kerala: Rs 1,61,360

Pune: Rs 1,61,360

Ahmedabad: Rs 1,61,410

Silver Prices

Silver was trading around Rs 3,00,100 per kg on February 24, showing a small rise from the previous session. Spot silver prices on February 24 were uniform across major metros, with 1 kg at a bit over Rs 3,00,000. Mumbai and Delhi recorded higher buying interest, while Kolkata and Bengaluru followed the national trend.

Silver Prices On February 24: City‑Wise Rates (1 kg)

Delhi: Rs 3,00,100

Mumbai: Rs 3,00,100

Chennai: Rs 3,00,100

Hyderabad: Rs 3,00,100

Bengaluru: Rs 3,00,100

Ahmedabad: Rs 3,00,100

Kolkata: Rs 3,00,100

Pune: Rs 3,00,100

Kerala: Rs 3,00,100

Vadodara: Rs 3,00,100

Gold Silver Prices Globally

On Comex, gold was trading at $5,180.60 per ounce, down 0.86 per cent in morning trade. Silver was at $86.02 per ounce, down 0.64 per cent. The Indian Bullion Jewellers Association pegged 24-carat gold at Rs 1,58,428 per 10 grams of 999 purity, up 2.58 per cent, and silver at Rs 2,64,075 per kg of 999 purity.