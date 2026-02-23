Gold, Silver Prices On February 23: Silver Rises By Rs 23,820, Gold Crosses Rs 1,59,000 On MCX

- Gold futures rose 1.92% to Rs 1,59,886 per 10 grams on MCX Monday morning
- Silver futures surged 6% to Rs 2,68,120 per kg on MCX amid market uncertainties
- Gold traded at $5,182 per ounce and silver at $86.90 per ounce on Comex
Gold and silver prices witnessed a notable uptick on Monday on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). Gold futures for April were trading at Rs 1,59,886 per 10 grams, a rise of Rs 3,010, or 1.92 per cent, as of 09:10 am. Silver futures for March experienced an even sharper jump, climbing to Rs 2,68,120 per kg, a surge of Rs 15,176, or 6 per cent.
Gold and silver prices rose due to global uncertainties and market events. Gold was trading 2 per cent higher at $5,182 per ounce on Comex, while silver gained 5.65 per cent to $86.90 per ounce. Rising geopolitical tensions and changes in US trade policies have encouraged investors to buy safe-haven assets like gold and silver.
Spot silver rose to $87.10 per ounce, its highest in more than two weeks, and spot gold reached $5,163.60 per ounce, marking a three-week high. US gold futures for April delivery also advanced by 2 per cent to $5,184.90 per ounce.
Gold Price On February 23 (per 10 grams)
- Chennai: 24K – Rs 1,60,150 | 22K – Rs 1,46,800 | 18K – Rs 1,25,600
- Mumbai: 24K – Rs 1,59,280 | 22K – Rs 1,46,000 | 18K – Rs 1,19,460
- Delhi: 24K – Rs 1,59,430 | 22K – Rs 1,46,150 | 18K – Rs 1,19,610
- Kolkata: 24K – Rs 1,59,280 | 22K – Rs 1,46,000 | 18K – Rs 1,19,460
- Bengaluru: 24K – Rs 1,59,280 | 22K – Rs 1,46,000 | 18K – Rs 1,19,460
- Hyderabad: 24K – Rs 1,59,280 | 22K – Rs 1,46,000 | 18K – Rs 1,19,460
- Kerala: 24K – Rs 1,59,280 | 22K – Rs 1,46,000 | 18K – Rs 1,19,460
- Pune: 24K – Rs 1,59,280 | 22K – Rs 1,46,000 | 18K – Rs 1,19,460
- Vadodara: 24K – Rs 1,59,330 | 22K – Rs 1,46,050 | 18K – Rs 1,19,510
- Ahmedabad: 24K – Rs 1,59,330 | 22K – Rs 1,46,050 | 18K – Rs 1,19,510
Silver Prices On February 23
Silver prices also moved higher today, both internationally and in India. On February 23, 1 kg silver was priced at Rs 2,74,900 in Delhi. These prices are almost the same in other major cities including Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kerala, Pune, Ahmedabad, and Chennai.
The increase in prices comes after international events such as changes in US trade tariffs and geopolitical tensions.
