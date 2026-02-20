Gold And Silver Rates Today: Check City-Wise Prices

Gold and silver prices in India continued their bullish run on Friday, February 20. On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), both precious metals recorded a rise in prices.

Gold futures for April rose 0.33 per cent to Rs 1,55,335 at 9:03 am. Silver futures for March also indicated a jump, rising 1.2 per cent to Rs 2,44,300.

The surge in prices follows a sharp decline over the past few days. On February 17, bullion prices declined due to weak global cues and currency movements, with a sell-off affecting both gold and silver prices.

Coming to the domestic prices of the precious metals, both gold and silver saw a rise in their prices, as per India Bullion. Ten grams of 24-carat gold was trading Rs 660 higher at Rs 1,55,730. Silver was also priced Rs 3,400 higher at Rs 2,45,920 per kilo during the early hours of trade.

In the US Comex market, an ounce of gold cost $5,011.50 while an ounce of silver was available for $78.23.

Gold in particular is seen as a hedge against uncertainty and inflation. The price of the precious metal has gone up in the past few months due to geopolitical tensions and a weak US dollar, as per the World Gold Council.

Gold Prices In Major Cities, February 20 (per gram)

Delhi: 24K Rs 15,492, 22K Rs 14,201, 18K Rs 11,619

Mumbai: 24K Rs 15,519, 22K Rs 14,226, 18 K Rs 11,639

Kolkata: 24K Rs 15,512, 22K Rs 14,219, 18 K Rs 11,634

Chennai: 24K Rs 15,578, 22K Rs 14,280, 18 K Rs 11,684

Silver Prices In India, February 20

As of Friday, silver prices in India are trading around Rs 2,44,430 per kg. Silver 925 or sterling silver was trading at Rs 2,25,913 per kilo.

In major cities, the price of Silver 999 stands at Rs 2,442 per 10 grams:

Delhi: Rs 2,43,360 per kg

Mumbai: Rs 2,43,780 per kg

Kolkata: Rs 2,43,460 per kg

Chennai: Rs 2,44,490 per kg

Silver prices are also influenced by industrial demand, unlike gold.