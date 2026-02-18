Gold, Silver Prices Rise On February 18: Check Latest Rates In Your City

Gold and silver prices opened in green in India on February 18, recovering after two straight sessions of losses. Both items saw a strong start on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), tracking a rebound in international markets.

Gold futures for April 2026 delivery on the MCX rose about 1 per cent in early trade. The contract gained Rs 1,430 to trade around Rs 1,52,880 per 10 grams, after touching an intraday high of Rs 1,53,303. Earlier in the session, it opened at Rs 1,52,899 per 10 grams.

Silver futures for March 2026 delivery also moved sharply higher. The contract surged by Rs 4,667, or 2.04 per cent, to trade at Rs 2,33,450 per kg. It briefly touched an intraday high of Rs 2,33,673 per kilogram during the opening minutes. MCX silver opened nearly 2 per cent higher compared to the previous close.

The recovery comes after a sharp fall on February 17, when bullion prices declined due to currency movements and weak global cues. The earlier sell-off affected both gold and silver across purity categories.

Gold Prices In Major Cities, February 18 (per gram)

Delhi: 24K Rs 15,434, 22K Rs 14,149

Mumbai: 24K Rs 15,419, 22K Rs 14,134

Kolkata: 24K Rs 15,419, 22K Rs 14,134

Chennai: 24K Rs 15,621, 22K Rs 14,319

Silver Prices In India, February 18

As of Wednesday, silver prices in India are trading around Rs 2,59,900 per kg. Silver 925, also known as sterling silver, is priced at approximately Rs 2,89,000 per kilogram.

In major cities, the price of Silver 999 stands at Rs 2,599 per 10 grams:

Delhi: Rs 2,59,900 per kg

Mumbai: Rs 2,59,900 per kg

Kolkata: Rs 2,59,900 per kg

Chennai: Rs 2,59,900 per kg

Unlike gold, silver prices are influenced not only by investment demand but also by industrial use.