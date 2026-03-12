Gold, Silver Prices Slip As Dollar Strengthens: Check Rates In Your City

Gold and silver prices traded lower on Thursday as a firmer US dollar weighed on bullion demand, while rising crude oil prices revived concerns over inflation and clouded expectations of near-term interest rate cuts. FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES

In the international market, spot gold was down 0.2% at $5,165.73 per ounce, while US gold futures for April delivery slipped 0.2% to $5,171.40 per ounce. Spot silver held largely steady at $85.82 per ounce.

The dollar index strengthened about 0.2%, making dollar-denominated commodities such as gold more expensive for buyers using other currencies, which typically dampens demand.

Inflation Risks Weigh On Gold

Oil prices moved higher in global markets, adding to inflation concerns at a time when investors are closely tracking US economic data for cues on monetary policy. Data released earlier showed the US consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.3% in February, in line with expectations and slightly faster than January's 0.2% increase. On an annual basis, US inflation stood at 2.4%, also matching forecasts.

Persistently firm inflation and rising energy prices have led markets to reassess the likelihood of early interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve, a factor that tends to weigh on non-yielding assets such as gold.

Among other metals, platinum rose 0.3% to $2,175.32 per ounce, while palladium gained 0.6% to $1,646.17 per ounce.

Key Levels For Gold

Gold prices have extended losses for a second consecutive session amid higher oil prices and a stronger dollar. On the domestic futures market, MCX gold may see support near ₹1,59,500 per 10 grams, with resistance around ₹1,63,200.

In the Indian market, gold futures ended the previous session slightly higher at Rs 1,61,967 per 10 grams, while silver futures rose 0.27% to Rs 2,69,211 per kilogram.

However, prices in the physical market remain closely tied to movements in global bullion, currency fluctuations and expectations around US interest rates.

Gold Prices In Major Cities:

Gold prices vary across cities due to local taxes, transportation costs and demand from jewellers. The latest rates per gram are as follows:

City | 24K (Rs/gm) | 22K (Rs/gm) | 18K (Rs/gm)

Chennai | 16,496 | 15,121 | 12,951 |

Mumbai | 16,332 | 14,971 | 12,249

Delhi | 16,347 | 14,986 | 12,264

Kolkata | 16,332 | 14,971 | 12,249

Bengaluru | 16,332 | 14,971 | 12,249

Hyderabad | 16,332 | 14,971 | 12,249

Kerala | 16,332 | 14,971 | 12,249

Pune | 16,332 | 14,971 | 12,249

Vadodara | 16,337 | 14,976 | 12,254

Ahmedabad | 16,337 | 14,976 | 12,254

Silver Prices In India

Silver prices in India were trading around Rs 2,89,900 per kilogram, while Silver 925 (sterling silver) was quoted near Rs 2,89,000 per kilogram.

City-wise silver prices for Silver 999 were as follows:

• Delhi: Rs 2,899 per 10 grams

• Mumbai: Rs 2,899 per 10 grams

• Kolkata: Rs 2,899 per 10 grams

• Chennai: Rs 2,899 per 10 grams

Silver, apart from its role as an investment metal, also sees significant industrial demand, which often contributes to sharper price swings compared with gold.