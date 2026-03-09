Iran War Creates A $35 Trillion Superpower Bigger Than India and UK Combined

Gold's market value has exploded into a $30-$35 trillion "economy", larger than the combined GDP of India and the United Kingdom as the Iran war sends investors stampeding into the world's oldest safe-haven asset.

The rally has accelerated since U.S.-backed Israeli strikes on Iran and Tehran's retaliatory attacks across the region, which triggered waves of volatility across global markets and drove investors toward bullion. LIVE UPDATES

International gold benchmarks have surged above $5,400 per ounce and flirted with record levels near $5,600, extending a powerful multi-year rally already fueled by central-bank buying and lingering post-pandemic inflation fears.

With prices soaring, the total value of above-ground gold has ballooned into the $30-$35 trillion range, pushing the metal's notional economic footprint far beyond the roughly $8-$9 trillion combined output of India and the UK.

Where is Gold moving?

Gold has only just broken out of a 13‑year trading base, similar to big launches in 1972 and 2005 that ran for six to eight years. It has also started to outperform both stocks and the classic 60/40 portfolio after a decade of moving sideways.



The war has effectively created what some analysts call a "financial superpower" in bullion, a massive store of wealth that expands when geopolitical risk explodes.

Markets are reacting in real time. Each escalation headline, missile strikes across the Gulf, threats to shut the Strait of Hormuz, or attacks on energy infrastructure, has triggered selling in cyclical equities and fresh flows into gold. The broader conflict has also jolted commodities, sending oil prices surging and rattling global stock markets.

Investors increasingly see gold as the ultimate hedge in a world where war, inflation and debt risks collide.

The scale of the shift is stark. India has spent a decade doubling its economy and still aims to cross $5 trillion in GDP. Britain hovers around $3 trillion. Gold, by contrast, now carries a valuation that comfortably eclipses both, without factories, workers or elections, just a fixed global stock of metal repriced by fear.

Analysts, however, remain divided on whether this "gold superpower" moment will last. A de-escalation in the Iran conflict, stronger growth or higher real interest rates could trigger a correction. But others argue that structural forces: central-bank accumulation, chronic geopolitical tension and growing distrust of fiat currencies will keep bullion entrenched as a system-level asset.