States Asked To Identify 'No Selfie Zones' At Tourism Spots

"No Selfie Zones" to be identified at dangerous tourism spots.

The centre has advised all state governments to identify accident-prone spots at tourism sites for the protection of tourists who take selfies, the Lok Sabha was informed Tuesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Hansraj Ahir said accidents while taking selfies are reported from time to time and the Ministry of Tourism has advised all state governments and Union Territory administrations to take a number of measures to safeguard tourists.

He said safety and precautionary measures, including declaration of ''No Selfie Zones'', to prevent any untoward incident are the primary responsibility of the state governments and the concerned Union Territories administrations.

The central government's advisory includes identification of such tourist spots, erection of signage warning visitors of the danger involved in taking selfies there and barricading areas wherever possible danger is identified.