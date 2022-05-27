11-Year-Old Girl Dies After Houseboat Catches Fire In Srinagar's Dal Lake

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel recovered the girl's body. (Representational)

A girl was charred to death after her father's houseboat caught fire in Dal Lake in Srinagar on Friday, officials said.

They identified the victim as Nahida Bashir. She was 11.

The houseboat owned by Bashir Ahmad caught in fire in the early hours of the day. Investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of fire, the officials said.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel recovered Nahida's body.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)