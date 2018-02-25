Fans Gather Outside Sridevi's Mumbai Residence: Updates

Sridevi was in Dubai with her family to attend the wedding of her nephew Mohit Marwah.

All India | | Updated: February 25, 2018 05:51 IST
Actor Sridevi was known for her iconic roles in films. (File)

New Delhi:  Veteran Bollywood actor Sridevi, who had an illustrious career spanning over four decades died reportedly after a cardiac arrest in Dubai. The actor was in Dubai with her family to attend her nephew Mohit Marwah's wedding.

Sridevi made her debut in 1978 with "Solva Sawan". But it was only after five years, that she gained commercial success with Jeetendra-starrer "Himmatwala". She was one of the most sought-after artistes in the film industry. She is survived by her husband, Boney Kapoor, and two daughters, Janhvi and Khushi. Several members of the film fraternity and fans took to Twitter to express their shock and grief.
 

Here are the updates as Bollywood remembers the actress:




Feb 25, 2018
05:44 (IST)
Cameron Bailey, Artistic Director, Toronto International Film Festival, tweeted saying, "Shocked to hear of the passing of India's legendary Sridevi. Honoured to have been in her presence in 2012 when she visited Toronto for English Vinglish. She made countless millions fall in love with her characters."

Feb 25, 2018
05:04 (IST)
Feb 25, 2018
04:59 (IST)
"In her own way, she lit up the screen. No age to go." tweeted cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle.
Feb 25, 2018
04:53 (IST)
Fans have started to gather outside the residence of actress Sridevi in Andheri, Bombay reports news agency ANI.
Feb 25, 2018
04:49 (IST)
Actor-Comedian Johnny Lever said his prayers were with the family. 
Feb 25, 2018
04:47 (IST)
"I am at a loss for words & jolted as if struck by lightening" says singer Adnan Sami 
Feb 25, 2018
04:45 (IST)
Actor Riteish Deshmukh also expressed shock and dismay on Twitter.
Feb 25, 2018
04:40 (IST)
"Gone too soon" says actress Jacqueline Fernandez.
Feb 25, 2018
04:37 (IST)
Bollywood is in shock with the sudden news of actor Sridevi's death. Preity Zinta said she was "heartbroken."
Feb 25, 2018
04:33 (IST)
Actor Sidharth Malhotra also expressed his shock at the news.
Feb 25, 2018
04:32 (IST)
"Can't Stop Crying" Says Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen wrote on Twitter that she was in shock.
Feb 25, 2018
04:25 (IST)
Actress Priyanka Chopra shared her condolences on Twitter.
Feb 25, 2018
04:22 (IST)
