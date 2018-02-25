Fans Gather Outside Sridevi's Mumbai Residence: Updates

Actor Sridevi was known for her iconic roles in films. (File)

Here are the updates as Bollywood remembers the actress:

Veteran Bollywood actor Sridevi, who had an illustrious career spanning over four decades died reportedly after a cardiac arrest in Dubai. The actor was in Dubai with her family to attend her nephew Mohit Marwah's wedding.Sridevi made her debut in 1978 with "Solva Sawan". But it was only after five years, that she gained commercial success with Jeetendra-starrer "Himmatwala". She was one of the most sought-after artistes in the film industry. She is survived by her husband, Boney Kapoor, and two daughters, Janhvi and Khushi. Several members of the film fraternity and fans took to Twitter to express their shock and grief.