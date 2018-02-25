Fans Gather Outside Sridevi's Mumbai Residence: Updates

Sridevi made her debut in 1978 with "Solva Sawan". But it was only after five years, that she gained commercial success with Jeetendra-starrer "Himmatwala". She was one of the most sought-after artistes in the film industry. She is survived by her husband, Boney Kapoor, and two daughters, Janhvi and Khushi. Several members of the film fraternity and fans took to Twitter to express their shock and grief.
Here are the updates as Bollywood remembers the actress:
"The screen is blurry. Gutted!" said actress Richa Chadha on Twitter.
Oh man!The screen is blurry. Gutted! Was so excited after Mom and English Vinglish,that we'd see more of her.Childhood,love,inspiration. Gone too soon... legend. Exceptional talent. #RIPSridevi 💔this loss feels personal.- TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) February 24, 2018
Deeply saddened and shocked to hear about #Sridevi Ji. My prayers and condolences to the family.- Johny Lever (@iamjohnylever) February 24, 2018
I am at a loss for words & jolted as if struck by lightening at this late hour of the night to learn about the shocking & tragic news & untimely demise of #Sridevi ji. Heartbroken. She was India's sweetheart, an incredible artiste & a beautiful human being. Gone too soon. RIP.🙏 pic.twitter.com/VEIveFY4tw- Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) February 24, 2018
Terrible terrible news.... Am shocked beyond words. SRIDEVI ji No More ... 🙏🏽 RIP- Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) February 24, 2018
Heartbroken & shocked to hear that my all time favourite #Sridevi is no more. May god give peace to her soul & strength to the family #RIP- Preity zinta (@realpreityzinta) February 24, 2018
Really Shocked and disturbed to hear that Sridevi Ma'am is no more #RIP#Sridevi 🙏- Sidharth Malhotra (@S1dharthM) February 24, 2018
I just heard Ma'am Sridevi passed away due to a massive cardiac arrest. I am in shock...cant stop crying...- sushmita sen (@thesushmitasen) February 24, 2018
I have no words. Condolences to everyone who loved #Sridevi . A dark day . RIP- PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 24, 2018
Ye Lamhe , ye pal hum har pal yaad karenge.. ye mausam chale gaye toh hum fariyad karenge.. #RIPSridevi- PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 24, 2018