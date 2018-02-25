'Think Above Politics': Twitter Calls Out Congress For Tweet On Sridevi

Congress tweets condolence message for Sridevi, runs into controversy

We regret to hear about the passing away of Sridevi. An actor par excellence. A legend who will continue to live in our hearts through her stellar body of work.

Our deepest condolences to her loved ones. pic.twitter.com/RPagwsnX9h — Congress (@INCIndia) February 25, 2018

She received a multitude of awards including the fourth highest civilian award the Padma Shri in 2013 by the Govt of India & 6 Filmfare awards, the first at the age of 14. Sridevi started her career at the age of 4 in 'Thunaivan'. Her Bollywood debut was in 'Julie' at 12. pic.twitter.com/xQ1Kax4emV — Congress (@INCIndia) February 25, 2018

Congress tweets former President Pranab Mukherjee giving Padma Sri to Sridevi

In 2012, after a 15 year break she delivered the much appreciated English Vinglish. She is India's first female superstar. She'll be missed. pic.twitter.com/sd3FfF8azT — Congress (@INCIndia) February 25, 2018

So u deleted the last post where you said award was given by UPA govt...why so you make mockery of a sad situation evry time..think above politics....no wonder people have given you only 40 odd seats in elections...because u so politics out of anything ..bad — Nithin K Bhandary (@BantwalNITHIN) February 25, 2018