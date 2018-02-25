'Think Above Politics': Twitter Calls Out Congress For Tweet On Sridevi

The message, in the official twitter handle of the Congress party at about 10. 20 am today, read - "We regret to hear about the passing away of Sridevi. A legend who will continue to live in our hearts through her stellar body of work. Our deepest condolence to her loved ones. She was awarded the Padma Shri by the UPA govt in 2013.
Minutes later came a second tweet which spoke about awards won by Sridevi, highlighting the Padma Shri she received in 2013. "She received a multitude of awards including the fourth highest civilian award the Padma Shri in 2013 by the Govt of India & 6 Filmfare awards, the first at the age of 14. Sridevi started her career at the age of 4 in 'Thunaivan'. Her Bollywood debut was in 'Julie' at 12.
But Congress' tweets could not stop the barrage of criticisms - one of them read, "How could you make politics of a person or awards given to the same". Another said, "Don't you feel ashamed of such tweets? Is it necessary to mention she got Padma Shri award by "UPA government" hopeless person who is handling this account". And some advised Congress to "think above politics".
The sudden death of Sridevi has shocked the country. The actor died after suffering a cardiac arrest on Saturday in Dubai where she was attending the wedding of actor Mohit Marwah, a nephew of the Kapoor family. Considered the first female superstar of Indian cinema she has left behind a body of work which directors say is for the textbooks of Indian cinema.