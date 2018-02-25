Sridevi's Family Says She Had No History Of Heart Disease Bollywood icon Sridevi was in Dubai to attend the wedding of relative Mohit Marwah. Her husband Boney Kapoor and younger daughter Khushi had accompanied her.

Megastar Sridevi died of cardiac arrest last evening in Dubai

Sridevi was in Dubai to attend wedding of a relative Officials said her body will be released after routine forensic procedure Her body will be brought back to Mumbai for the last rites



Bollywood icon Sridevi, whose death in Dubai last evening has shocked the nation, had no history of heart ailment, her brother-in-law and actor Sanjay Kapoor has said. The 54-year-old had collapsed in her hotel room in Dubai on Saturday evening and a medical team had failed to revive her. She was declared dead when she was taken to the hospital, Indian ambassador in UAE Navdeep Suri told NDTV. The doctors had said she had suffered a cardiac arrest.Sridevi was in Dubai to attend the wedding of relative Mohit Marwah. Her husband Boney Kapoor and younger daughter Khushi had accompanied her. In the photos and videos of the function that were now doing the rounds on social media, she is seen looking radiant and exuding charm."We are completely shocked. She had no history of a heart attack," Sanjay Kapoor had told Khaleej Times, reported news agency IANS. Mr Kapoor reached Dubai this morning after receiving the news.Indian ambassador Navdeep Suri told NDTV that Sridevi's body will be released after the routine forensic procedures are completed. Her body will be brought back to Mumbai for the last rites."The UAE authorities are doing forensics on Sridevi's body, it's a matter of procedure... the body will only be released after forensics are over," he said.Sridevi's sudden death has left the nation in shock. Messages of condolence poured in on social media from celebrities, the political establishment and her legions of fans. Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "Saddened by the untimely demise of noted actor Sridevi. She was a veteran of the film industry, whose long career included diverse roles and memorable performances. My thoughts are with her family and admirers in this hour of grief. May her soul rest in peace".Over her 50-year career, Sridevi had worked not only in Bollywood but also Tamil, Telugu and Kannada movies. The Padma Shri recipient, who first appeared in silver screen at the age of four, became known as the Bollywood's first female superstar as her performance in 300 films -- including "Mr. India", "Nagina", "Sadma", "ChalBaaz", "Chandni", "Khuda Gawah" - won the hearts of millions.In 2012, she returned to Bollywood after a 15-year break with "English Vinglish", the tale of a home-maker's struggle to learn English, which became a huge hit. She was last seen in "Mom" in 2017.