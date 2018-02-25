Actor Sridevi Dies At Age 54 In Dubai The veteran actor married film producer Boney Kapoor with whom she had two daughters. She was in Dubai to attend nephew Mohit Marwah's wedding. She had a cardiac arrest.

Veteran actor Sridevi died in Dubai on Saturday after a cardiac arrest. She was 54.Popularly hailed as the first female superstar of Hindi cinema, the actor was in Dubai with her husband Boney Kapoor and younger daughter Khushi to attend nephew and actor Mohit Marwah's wedding.The actor had married film producer Boney Kapoor with whom she had two daughters.Her sudden death shocked Bollywood and legions of her followers who reached outside her Mumbai house."I am at a loss for words & jolted as if struck by lightening at this late hour of the night to learn about the shocking & tragic news & untimely demise of #Sridevi ji. Heartbroken. She was India's sweetheart, an incredible artiste & a beautiful human being. Gone too soon," tweeted singer Adnan Sami.Sridevi, who made her acting debut at the age of four, had many big hits like "Chandni" and was especially noted for her impeccable timing as a comedienne.She took a 15-year-long break from movies in 1997, a year after her marriage. She returned in 2012's "English Vinglish". Sridevi stunned fans with her performance as a villainous queen in "Puli", which also marked her comeback to Tamil cinema after a gap of more than two decades.On her Twitter handle, Sridevi - who had last retweeted a performance on a originally picturized on her as a tribute to the Bollywood diva - preferred to describe herself as "Actor-MOM-Housewife-Actor Again!"Last year, she was seen in revenge-drama -- "Mom" -- opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Akshaye Khanna. She shot for a special appearance in superstar Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film -- "Zero" -- which releases in December.A versatile actor, Sridevi made her Bollywood debut in 1978 with "Solva Sawan". Sridevi had worked in Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada. She was awarded with Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award, in 2013.Movies like "Mawaali" (1983), "Tohfa" (1984), "Mr India" (1987) and "Chandni" (1989) kept her at the top in the box-office game, films like "Sadma" (1983), "ChaalBaaz" (1989), "Lamhe" (1991), and "Gumrah" (1993) earned her critical acclaim.