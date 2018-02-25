Megastar Sridevi Dies In Dubai, Autopsy Delays Release Of Body

Sridevi had fainted in the bathroom of the Jumeirah Emirates Towers, where she was staying with her family, on Saturday evening. A medical team had failed to revive her and she was declared dead at a hospital, Indian ambassador in UAE Navdeep Suri told NDTV. "We are in touch with the family and local authorities to provide all possible assistance," Mr Suri told reporters.
The routine forensic procedures are over and as soon as the report is released, her body will be handed over to the relatives and flown back to India on a private jet, reported news agency Reuters. The last rites are expected to be held in Mumbai tomorrow.
The family has said Sridevi did not have any history of heart ailments.
"We are completely shocked. She had no history of a heart attack," Sanjay Kapoor had told Khaleej Times, reported news agency IANS. Mr Kapoor reached Dubai this morning after receiving the news.
The actor's sudden death has hit the nation hard. Videos of Sridevi at the wedding of nephew Mohit Marwah, which she had gone to attend, are being widely shared on social media. The gorgeous visuals underscore why many are having difficulty reconciling her sudden death.
After her marriage to director Boney Kapoor, Sridevi had taken a 15-year break from movies. She made a triumphant return in 2012 with "English Vinglish", which received rave reviews from critics.