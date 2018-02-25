Sridevi, Bollywood Legend, Condoled By PM, Others After Sudden Death

In a tweet condoling her death, President Kovind praised her as an "inspiration for other actors" and said that she "left millions of fans heartbroken". President Kovind also said his thoughts were with her family and admirers.
Shocked to hear of passing of movie star Sridevi. She has left millions of fans heartbroken. Her performances in films such as Moondram Pirai, Lamhe and English Vinglish remain an inspiration for other actors. My condolences to her family and close associates #PresidentKovind— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) February 25, 2018
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to Twitter to express his grief at Sridevi's passing, saying that he was "saddened" by her "untimely demise", praising her "long career" and adding that she "was a veteran of the film industry."
Saddened by the untimely demise of noted actor Sridevi. She was a veteran of the film industry, whose long career included diverse roles and memorable performances. My thoughts are with her family and admirers in this hour of grief. May her soul rest in peace: PM @narendramodi— PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 25, 2018
Home minister Rajnath Singh also tweeted his own condolences over the actor's death, saying her death was "a big loss to the film industry".
"Anguished to learn of the sudden demise of veteran film actor Sridevi. She had a long and successful career in the film industry with several remarkable performances. Her demise is a big loss to the film industry. My thoughts are with her family and fans. May her soul rest in peace," Rajnath Singh said in the tweet.
Former actor and current Union Minister for Textiles and Information and Broadcasting Smriti Irani commended her as a "powerhouse of acting" and said her success came "to a sudden end".
Sridevi - a powerhouse of acting , a long journey embellished with success comes to a sudden end. My condolences to her loved ones and fans.— Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) February 25, 2018
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu condoled her death on Twitter by saying she was "an extremely versatile and talented film star, who acted in Telegu, Hindi and other South Indian languages".
In his tweet, referencing an iconic scene from the movie, said that after her death, he was now "haunted" by "Sadma's lullaby".
Have witnessed Sridevi's life from an adolescent teenager to the magnificeint lady she became. Her stardom was well deserved. Many happy moments with her flash through my mind including the last time I met her. Sadma's lullaby haunts me now. We'll miss her— Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) February 25, 2018
In a career that started at the age of four, spanned four decades, she acted in almost 300 films as diverse as 'Chaalbaaz', 'Chandni', Mr India', 'English Vinglish' and 'Mom'. She was also felicitated with India's fourth highest civilian honour, the Padma Shri, in 2013.