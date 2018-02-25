"Gone Way Too Soon". Bollywood Remembers Veteran Actor Sridevi

Priyanka Chopra was one of the first ones to pay tribute to the actress on the microblogging site. "I have no words. Condolences to everyone who loved #Sridevi . A dark day . RIP," she wrote.

All India | Edited by | Updated: February 25, 2018 05:34 IST
59 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
'Gone Way Too Soon'. Bollywood Remembers Veteran Actor Sridevi

The veteran actor was 54. She reportedly died of cardiac arrest. (File)

Sridevi died at age 54 in Dubai reportedly after cardiac arrest. As the news of her death broke, Twitter was soon flooded with condolences and many of her fans refused to believe the shocking news.

Priyanka Chopra was one of the first ones to pay tribute to the actress on the microblogging site. "I have no words. Condolences to everyone who loved #Sridevi . A dark day . RIP," she wrote. She later posted another tweet. 
The veteran actor's death evoked an emotional reaction from Sushmita Sen, who in a tweet, said, "I just heard Ma'am Sridevi passed away due to a massive cardiac arrest. I am in shock...cant stop crying..."

 "Gone way too soon...." tweeted Neha Dhupia.

Comments
Close [X]
 Fans gathered outside Sridevi's residence in Mumbai expressing their shock and disbelief, news agency ANI reported.


Among other actors who tweeted about Sridevi's death were Johny Lever, Preity Zinta, Richa Chadha and Jaaved Jaaferi. 

Trending

Sridevi DeathPriyanka ChopraNeha Dhupia

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Tax CalculatorSouth Africa vs IndiaLIVE TV

................................ Advertisement ................................