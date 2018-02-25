'Gone Way Too Soon'. Bollywood Remembers Veteran Actor Sridevi

Priyanka Chopra was one of the first ones to pay tribute to the actress on the microblogging site. "I have no words. Condolences to everyone who loved #Sridevi . A dark day . RIP," she wrote. She later posted another tweet.
Ye Lamhe , ye pal hum har pal yaad karenge.. ye mausam chale gaye toh hum fariyad karenge.. #RIPSridevi— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 24, 2018
The veteran actor's death evoked an emotional reaction from Sushmita Sen, who in a tweet, said, "I just heard Ma'am Sridevi passed away due to a massive cardiac arrest. I am in shock...cant stop crying..."
"Gone way too soon...." tweeted Neha Dhupia.
Fans gathered outside Sridevi's residence in Mumbai expressing their shock and disbelief, news agency ANI reported.
So heartbreaking to hear about #Sridevi ma'am ... we just lost our finest .... gone way too soon.... pic.twitter.com/VXrEZQlh7u— Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) February 24, 2018
Among other actors who tweeted about Sridevi's death were Johny Lever, Preity Zinta, Richa Chadha and Jaaved Jaaferi.
Shocked and devastated. An amazing talent and my favourite performer passes on. A tremendous loss to the industry.— Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) February 24, 2018
"Bijli giraane main hoon aayi, kehte hain mujhko hawa Hawaii" RIP dear #Sridevi. pic.twitter.com/nBrhmAlPlz
Deeply saddened and shocked to hear about #Sridevi Ji. My prayers and condolences to the family.— Johny Lever (@iamjohnylever) February 24, 2018
Life is so fragile & unpredictable ! You will always live in our hearts forever . #RIPSridevi#Chandanipic.twitter.com/mQl7ou8eze— Preity zinta (@realpreityzinta) February 24, 2018
Oh man!The screen is blurry. Gutted! Was so excited after Mom and English Vinglish,that we'd see more of her.Childhood,love,inspiration. Gone too soon... legend. Exceptional talent. #RIPSridevi