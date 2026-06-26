Speeding SUV Rams Car In Gurugram, Triggers Jam On Delhi Expressway

A speeding Endeavour broke down and rammed into a car near Jharsa Chowk on Thursday, causing chaos and a 4-kilometre-long vehicle queue on the Delhi-Gurugram expressway, police said.

According to eyewitnesses, the accident occurred around 1:30 pm when a white Endeavour lost control after a sudden breakdown and collided with a Tata Magic moving ahead of it.

The impact damaged the Endeavour's front section. The damaged car stopped in the middle of the road, disrupting traffic on the busy expressway, they said.

Police said the car's airbags prevented any major casualties; however, within minutes, hundreds of vehicles were caught in congestion, leaving commuters stuck for an hour until the Gurugram traffic police brought the situation under control.

After nearly an hour of effort, officials said a crane removed the damaged vehicle from the expressway to ensure smooth traffic flow.

"The accident occurred because the SUV suddenly broke down. Our traffic police team reached the spot immediately, but removing the damaged vehicle from the road took some time, which caused traffic congestion," said Inspector Manoj Kumar, SHO Traffic-II.