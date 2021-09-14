Specially-Abled Minor Girl Raped By Neighbour In UP's Rampur: Police

Further investigation is underway. (Representational)

A specially-abled minor girl was allegedly raped by a neighbour multiple times in the last year, said Rampur Police on Monday.

"A 16-year-old specially-abled girl was raped allegedly by a neighbour multiple times in the last one year in Azim Nagar, Rampur. The family became aware after the girl got pregnant and an abortion was conducted. An FIR registered against the youth," said senior cop Sansar Singh.

Further investigation is underway.

