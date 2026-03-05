Donkey Farming Could Make You Rich, Government Offering Rs 50 Lakh Support

The Indian government is encouraging entrepreneurs and farmers to explore livestock businesses, including donkey farming, through financial support under the National Livestock Mission (NLM).

Under the scheme, individuals and farmer groups can receive up to Rs 50 lakh as a capital subsidy to establish breeding farms for animals such as donkeys, horses and camels.

Subsidy Support for Donkey Farming

According to guidelines issued by the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, the government provides a 50% capital subsidy on the total project cost, capped at Rs 50 lakh.

The support is available to a range of applicants including individuals, farmer producer organisations (FPOs), self-help groups (SHGs), joint liability groups (JLGs), cooperatives and Section 8 companies.

To qualify for a donkey breeding unit under the mission, a project must include at least 50 female donkeys and 5 male donkeys.

The subsidy is released in two instalments:

The first instalment is provided once the bank loan for the project is approved.

The second instalment is paid after the farm is completed and verified by authorities.

Importantly, the scheme supports only indigenous breeds, as part of efforts to preserve native livestock varieties.

Why the Government Is Promoting Donkey Farming

Officials say the initiative aims to reverse the steep decline in the country's donkey population.

Data from the 20th Livestock Census (India, 2019) shows that India had around 1.23 lakh donkeys in 2019, representing a nearly 60% drop compared with 2012.

Donkeys were once widely used in rural transport and construction work, but mechanisation has significantly reduced demand, leading to the shrinking population.

By providing financial incentives, the government hopes to encourage entrepreneurs to invest in breeding farms and conserve indigenous animals.

Other Livestock Schemes for Farmers

Apart from the NLM subsidy, the government runs several programmes to support livestock farmers.

One of them is the Pashu Kisan Credit Card, which allows small livestock farmers to access loans of up to Rs 1.6 lakh without collateral, often at concessional interest rates.

Another initiative is the Rashtriya Gokul Mission, which promotes indigenous breeds of cattle and buffalo and supports breeding farms with financial assistance and artificial insemination services.

Together, these schemes aim to boost rural incomes, improve livestock productivity and preserve indigenous animal breeds across India.