School Assembly News Headlines (March 06): Top National, World, Sports Updates

School Assembly News Headlines (March 6): Start your day with a quick look at the latest buzz in national news, global happenings, sports highlights and the education sector. From policy changes that impact our communities to groundbreaking innovations in learning and from thrilling sports matchups to significant international events, today promises a rich mix of stories. Stay informed with the key highlights that are sparking conversations everywhere. Here's your first glimpse at what's making headlines today.

Top National Headlines (March 6)

Day 5 Of Security Curbs In Kashmir After Protests Against Khamenei's Killing

"BJP Made Nitish Kumar Desi Maduro": Opposition Reacts To Rajya Sabha Move

"I'm Sorry": Indore Man Jumps From 5th Floor After Cop Allegedly Slapped Him

Amit Shah Launches Mascots For India's First 2027 Digital Census

Different Generations, Opposite Camps: 2 Pawars Set To Be Rajya Sabha MPs

"Only Military Conflict No Solution To Any Issue": PM Modi On Iran, Ukraine Wars

Udaipur Village Celebrates Holi With Gunpowder To Mark 450-Year-Old Tradition

Telangana Student, 16, Gives Birth In Toilet Hours After Appearing For Exam

CCTV Shows 'Ex-Muslim' YouTuber's Stabbing By 2 Men In Ghaziabad Home

Nitish Kumar Signs Rajya Sabha Papers, Explains What's Behind His Big Shift

Top International Headlines (March 6)

2nd Iranian Ship Heads Towards Sri Lanka, Officials Say 'Could Be Targeted' | Live Updates

"Concern For India As Well": Sri Lankan MP To NDTV After US Sinks Iranian Ship

"Guest Of India Struck In International Waters": Iran On US Submarine Attack

US Tests 'Doomsday' Missile Amid Iran War. It Can Strike Any Place On Earth

2 Indians Killed In Iran Attack On Oil Tanker 'Skylight' In Strait Of Hormuz

Why Attacking Turkey, A NATO Member, Is A High-Risk Bet For Iran

"China's Nostradamus" Made 3 Trump Predictions In 2024. 2 Already Came True

Did Obama Send $400,000,000 In Cash To Tehran? Donald Trump's Big Charge

Why China, Russia Have Not Joined War With Iran, And Don't Plan To

Oil Hope For India? Iran Says Hormuz Strait Only Closed To US, Israel, Europe

Opinion | A Dark Truth: Why Iran, Ukraine Get Bombed, But Pak, Israel, N Korea Don't

Top Business Headlines (March 6)