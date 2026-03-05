School Assembly News Headlines (March 06): Top National, World, Sports Updates

School Assembly News Headlines (March 6)
School Assembly News Headlines (March 6): Start your day with a quick look at the latest buzz in national news, global happenings, sports highlights and the education sector. From policy changes that impact our communities to groundbreaking innovations in learning and from thrilling sports matchups to significant international events, today promises a rich mix of stories. Stay informed with the key highlights that are sparking conversations everywhere. Here's your first glimpse at what's making headlines today.
Top National Headlines (March 6)
- Day 5 Of Security Curbs In Kashmir After Protests Against Khamenei's Killing
- "BJP Made Nitish Kumar Desi Maduro": Opposition Reacts To Rajya Sabha Move
- "I'm Sorry": Indore Man Jumps From 5th Floor After Cop Allegedly Slapped Him
- Amit Shah Launches Mascots For India's First 2027 Digital Census
- Different Generations, Opposite Camps: 2 Pawars Set To Be Rajya Sabha MPs
- "Only Military Conflict No Solution To Any Issue": PM Modi On Iran, Ukraine Wars
- Udaipur Village Celebrates Holi With Gunpowder To Mark 450-Year-Old Tradition
- Telangana Student, 16, Gives Birth In Toilet Hours After Appearing For Exam
- CCTV Shows 'Ex-Muslim' YouTuber's Stabbing By 2 Men In Ghaziabad Home
- Nitish Kumar Signs Rajya Sabha Papers, Explains What's Behind His Big Shift
Top International Headlines (March 6)
- 2nd Iranian Ship Heads Towards Sri Lanka, Officials Say 'Could Be Targeted' | Live Updates
- "Concern For India As Well": Sri Lankan MP To NDTV After US Sinks Iranian Ship
- "Guest Of India Struck In International Waters": Iran On US Submarine Attack
- US Tests 'Doomsday' Missile Amid Iran War. It Can Strike Any Place On Earth
- 2 Indians Killed In Iran Attack On Oil Tanker 'Skylight' In Strait Of Hormuz
- Why Attacking Turkey, A NATO Member, Is A High-Risk Bet For Iran
- "China's Nostradamus" Made 3 Trump Predictions In 2024. 2 Already Came True
- Did Obama Send $400,000,000 In Cash To Tehran? Donald Trump's Big Charge
- Why China, Russia Have Not Joined War With Iran, And Don't Plan To
- Oil Hope For India? Iran Says Hormuz Strait Only Closed To US, Israel, Europe
- Opinion | A Dark Truth: Why Iran, Ukraine Get Bombed, But Pak, Israel, N Korea Don't
Top Business Headlines (March 6)
- Gulf Tensions Trigger Wait-And-Watch In Dubai Realty Market - Can India Benefit?
- Force Motors Faces SEBI Inquiry Over Q2FY25 Financial Performance And Stock Price Movement
- Ready-To-Drink Vs Concentrates': West Bengal AAR Clarifies GST Treatment
- 23,000 Indian Seafarers Stuck In Gulf Region Near Strait of Hormuz
- GAIL Flags Complete LNG Supply Cut From Qatar Amid Iran War
- Iran War Impact: US-India Airfares Jump Up To 150% After Airspace Closure Disrupts Flights
- Iran War Impact: HPCL, BPCL, IOCL Suffer Rs 20 Per Litre Loss On Petrol, Diesel Sales
- India's Retail Auto Sales Rise 25.6% In February 2026, Total Vehicle Retail Hits 24.09 Lakh
- Amazon Announces Fresh Job Cuts In Robotics Arm
- Stock Picks Today: Shadowfax Tech, Groww, Lenskart, Delhivery, Swiggy And More On Brokerages' Radar