School Assembly News Headlines (March 05): Top National, World, Sports Updates

School Assembly News Headlines (March 5)
School Assembly News Headlines (March 5): Morning is the best time to catch up on the latest developments across key sectors. Staying updated on important national, international, sports, and education news sharpens the mind and helps students become informed citizens. Here is your quick bulletin for the school assembly, featuring the top stories making headlines today.
Top National Headlines (March 5)
- Nitish Kumar May Quit As Bihar Chief Minister, Son To Get Deputy Post: Sources
- Pahalgam Attack Terrorists Used GoPro That Had Links To China
- Case Against Kashmir MP Over Social Media Posts On Khamenei Killing Protests
- Buses, Taxis, Trucks Go Off Roads As Maharashtra Transport Strike Begins Tomorrow
- Maharashtra Minister Vs Ex-Cop Over Alleged Plan To Jail Bal Thackeray
- 600 Units, 4 Lakh Workers: The Iran War Impact On Gujarat Tiles Industry
- Divorce Can't Be Granted Citing Cruelty Based On WhatsApp Chats: Bombay High Court
- Video: Close Shave For Gujarat Man, Lifts Goes Up While Exiting
- DMK-Congress To Seal The Deal Today, M Kharge Clears 28-29 Seat Formula
- Vijay's Rally Today To Test Party's Strength Amid Congress-DMK Uncertainty
Top International Headlines (March 5)
- US F-15 Fighters Shot Down By Kuwaiti F-18 That Launched 3 Missiles: Report
- Mojtaba, Son Of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Elected Iran's New Supreme Leader: Report
- Is This Trump's Hormuz Plan? Economist Warns India Could Be In Crosshairs
- Strikes On Iran "Operational Opportunity After PM Modi Left": Israeli Envoy
- Video: Drone Strike Near US Consulate In Dubai Causes Massive Fire
- "Illegal War Based On Lies": US Politicians Slam Trump Over Iran Strikes
- Pentagon Warns Of Low Missile Stock If Iran War Rages For 10 More Days: Report
- Trump Warns Of "Third Wave" Of Attacks On Iran After Eliminating Top Leaders
- Iran Postpones Funeral For Khamenei In Anticipation Of Unprecedented Turnout
- Pak Could Be Next Country To Enter Iran-Israel War. Here's Why
Top Sports Headlines (March 5)
- T20 World Cup LIVE: NZ Opt To Bowl, Seek Revenge vs SA In High-Pressure Semi
- Pakistan Stars Revolted Against Coach Amid WC Debacle, Complained To Board
- "You Fossils Complained": Karthik Rips Into England Greats Over Pak's Exit
- BCCI To Alter ODI Schedule For Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma: Report
- Shastri Ready To Snub Abhishek For Semifinal vs England. But, On A Condition
- Morkel Reveals What Samson Did After "Losing Place In Team", Doffs His Hat
- Pak Star Offers To Pay PCB's 'T20 World Cup' Fine. But There's A Condition
- India Coach's Simple Advice To Abhishek For SF: "Look At Feel-Good Moments"
- Abhishek Sharma Continues Reign As No. 1, Ishan Kishan Rise In T20I Rankings
- No Babar Azam As PCB Swings Axe After Debacle, Picks 6 New Faces For ODIs
Top Business Headlines (March 5)
- India's Quick-Help Boom Creates Two Leaders: Urban Company And Snabbit
- Attention Flyers: IndiGo Commences Repatriation Flights To UAE; Select Services To Athens, Muscat, Jeddah and Madinah
- DLF Shares Extend Drop After SC Orders CBI Probe In Gurgaon Project
- Turbulence Ahead For IndiGo? Multiple Headwinds Cloud Near-Term Outlook - Details Inside
- Coffee Startup Drickle Co-Founder Reflects On 'Gruelling' Five-Year Journey
- Stark Warning: Hormuz Disruption May Triple Freight Costs, Says Shipowners Body
- L&T, BEL, IndiGo, Dixon Tech Among Motilal Oswal's Top Stock Ideas - Full List Inside
- Sedemac Mechatronics IPO: 10 Key Things To Know Before You Subscribe - Read Anand Rathi's Report
- Shadowfax Tech: Morgan Stanley Initiates Bullish Coverage With Overweight Call; Sees 50% Upside
- Suzlon Energy Shares May Rally 62% Says Motilal Oswal - What's Driving the Bullish Call?