School Assembly News Headlines (March 05): Top National, World, Sports Updates

School Assembly News Headlines (March 5): Morning is the best time to catch up on the latest developments across key sectors. Staying updated on important national, international, sports, and education news sharpens the mind and helps students become informed citizens. Here is your quick bulletin for the school assembly, featuring the top stories making headlines today.

Top National Headlines (March 5)

Nitish Kumar May Quit As Bihar Chief Minister, Son To Get Deputy Post: Sources

Pahalgam Attack Terrorists Used GoPro That Had Links To China

Case Against Kashmir MP Over Social Media Posts On Khamenei Killing Protests

Buses, Taxis, Trucks Go Off Roads As Maharashtra Transport Strike Begins Tomorrow

Maharashtra Minister Vs Ex-Cop Over Alleged Plan To Jail Bal Thackeray

600 Units, 4 Lakh Workers: The Iran War Impact On Gujarat Tiles Industry

Divorce Can't Be Granted Citing Cruelty Based On WhatsApp Chats: Bombay High Court

Video: Close Shave For Gujarat Man, Lifts Goes Up While Exiting

DMK-Congress To Seal The Deal Today, M Kharge Clears 28-29 Seat Formula

Vijay's Rally Today To Test Party's Strength Amid Congress-DMK Uncertainty

Top International Headlines (March 5)

US F-15 Fighters Shot Down By Kuwaiti F-18 That Launched 3 Missiles: Report

Mojtaba, Son Of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Elected Iran's New Supreme Leader: Report

Is This Trump's Hormuz Plan? Economist Warns India Could Be In Crosshairs

Strikes On Iran "Operational Opportunity After PM Modi Left": Israeli Envoy

Video: Drone Strike Near US Consulate In Dubai Causes Massive Fire

"Illegal War Based On Lies": US Politicians Slam Trump Over Iran Strikes

Pentagon Warns Of Low Missile Stock If Iran War Rages For 10 More Days: Report

Trump Warns Of "Third Wave" Of Attacks On Iran After Eliminating Top Leaders

Iran Postpones Funeral For Khamenei In Anticipation Of Unprecedented Turnout

Pak Could Be Next Country To Enter Iran-Israel War. Here's Why

Top Sports Headlines (March 5)

T20 World Cup LIVE: NZ Opt To Bowl, Seek Revenge vs SA In High-Pressure Semi

Pakistan Stars Revolted Against Coach Amid WC Debacle, Complained To Board

"You Fossils Complained": Karthik Rips Into England Greats Over Pak's Exit

BCCI To Alter ODI Schedule For Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma: Report

Shastri Ready To Snub Abhishek For Semifinal vs England. But, On A Condition

Morkel Reveals What Samson Did After "Losing Place In Team", Doffs His Hat

Pak Star Offers To Pay PCB's 'T20 World Cup' Fine. But There's A Condition

India Coach's Simple Advice To Abhishek For SF: "Look At Feel-Good Moments"

Abhishek Sharma Continues Reign As No. 1, Ishan Kishan Rise In T20I Rankings

No Babar Azam As PCB Swings Axe After Debacle, Picks 6 New Faces For ODIs

Top Business Headlines (March 5)