Specially-Abled Child, 2, From Karnataka Finds Loving Home In Italy

Abandoned by his biological parents, a specially-abled child from the Gangamma Chikumbimath Orphanage, a child welfare centre run by the Swami Vivekanand Seva Pratishthan in Belagavi, has now found a new home after being adopted by an Italian couple.

The two-and-a-half-year-old boy's journey is nothing short of a miracle - from a garbage heap to the lap of a childless couple from Italy.

According to officials, the newborn was dumped in a garbage heap. Upon receiving information, the local Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) rushed to the scene and admitted the baby to Belagavi's BIMS Hospital for medical care.

Later, the child received treatment at KLE's Dr Prabhakar Kore Hospital & Medical Research Centre here. Once the baby was healthy, the district child protection office unit handed him over to the Gangamma Chikumbimath Orphanage, where he grew up receiving care and support.

Now, the two-and-a-half-year-old boy is all set to go with Costanza and Bujar Dede from Florence, Italy, who have officially adopted him.

Costanza is a physiotherapist at a government hospital in Florence, while Bujar, who lost his leg in an accident, stays at home and trains differently-abled individuals in swimming and other sports.

Married since 2015, the couple does not have children and decided to adopt a specially-abled child, earning widespread admiration.

With the adoption process nearly complete, the couple embraced the child with overwhelming joy. Their happiness knew no bounds as they held the child with love, moving everyone present to tears.

Speaking to PTI Videos, Costanza shared, "We chose to adopt an Indian child because we trust and respect Indian culture. We feel blessed to shape the future of a special child. This toddler will now be a major part of our lives, and we will raise him to be strong and independent. We are eagerly waiting to take our child home to Italy." Dr Manisha Bhandankar, Chairperson of the Child Welfare Centre, recounted the child's struggles.

Born prematurely at seven months, the baby weighed only 1.3 kg and had severe health issues, including vision impairment. The child underwent a month-long treatment at KLES Dr Prabhakar Kore Hospital and later received extensive care, including physiotherapy and speech therapy. Today, the child can walk and talk, a remarkable improvement.

"This child was born to different parents but is now finding a loving home in Italy. Perhaps it's fate guiding him to his true family. The Italian couple's kindness and willingness to adopt a special needs child from another culture is truly inspiring," she said.

According to Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) regulations, the couple applied for adoption six years ago.

The process involved a thorough background check, interviews, and compliance with all legal requirements before approval.

Bhandankar shared that since 2011, 120 children have been placed for adoption by their organisation, with 13 going to foreign countries.

"This child is the second to be adopted by an Italian family. Previously, children have also been sent to the US and Australia. Adoption information is regularly uploaded on the CARA portal, which is accessible only to Indian citizens. However, for international adoptions, interested parents must apply through the Foreign Adoption Agency (FAA), which works in collaboration with CARA," she said.

Hasmukh Thakkar, a representative from FAA, expressed his admiration for the Italian couple.

"This is a special moment. Despite their own disabilities, they have chosen to adopt a special needs child. They are real heroes. We need to raise awareness in our country that special needs children also deserve loving homes. Many prospective parents seek only healthy children, but this mindset needs to change," he said.

