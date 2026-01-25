From "Unadoptable" To Beloved: Woman Gives Dog A Second Chance After Saving Him From Euthanasia

A dog once marked as "not adoptable" and close to being euthanised got a second chance at life when a woman decided to take a risk and bring him home. What followed was a story of rescue, patience, and unconditional love that touched thousands online. Rebecca Kuritz, a 47-year-old photographer from San Diego, shared her dog's story on her Threads account, @rebeccakuritz, in December. Her post quickly went viral, garnering thousands of animal lovers, reported the Newsweek.

She described her dog as a perfect companion in every way, saying that his loyalty, alertness, playfulness, and unconditional love have made him the most special companion in her life.

Kuritz also said that every happy moment, every exciting experience, and every pleasant day she has spent with her family would not have been possible if he had been euthanized. She said it pains her deeply to think about his near-death escape.

In her Threads post, Kuritz recounted how her Malinois dog, Zev, became a part of her family. She had seen his picture online, but he wasn't available for public adoption, so she couldn't meet or interact with him.

After a long search and complicated formalities, she learned that Zev was on the euthanasia list. He was isolated for 60 days due to severe kennel cough and was officially declared unadoptable.

Kuritz told Newsweek that she decided to help after learning about the overcrowding at Los Angeles animal shelters and the large number of adoptable dogs being euthanised.

By 2023, she had fostered six dogs, many of them Malinois and Shepherd breeds. Many of these dogs were sick, injured, or considered behaviorally difficult.

By January 2024, Kuritz's house was full with her own dogs and foster dogs requiring special care. Some had extremely traumatic pasts and required constant care.

She explained that all the dogs were safe, loved, and content, but her home was always busy with children, activities, and animals undergoing treatment. She admitted she wasn't ready to adopt another dog at that time.

When someone shared a list of dogs at risk of euthanasia at a local shelter, one name immediately caught her attention. That name was Zev.

According to records, Zev was deemed unadoptable not only because he suffered from a severe upper respiratory infection and kennel cough, but also because the stress of the shelter had caused him to become completely fearful and silent. He wouldn't even approach staff, and his photos clearly reflected fear, pain, and confusion.

Zev had been in medical isolation for over 30 days and was never put up for adoption. No one came to visit him, and no one chose him. His time was almost up.

Kuritz noticed that Zev's appearance strongly resembled two Malinois dogs she already had in foster care. Later, she learned that they were all likely from the same abandoned litter, abandoned because they weren't old enough to be sold to backyard breeders.

In collaboration with Stacy's Hope Rescue, Kuritz signed a medical responsibility agreement and promised to provide immediate treatment for Zev's illness. This allowed her to adopt Zev without even meeting him in person.

She said that when she first met Zev in person, she immediately knew he was hers.

Kuritz said Zev was very thin, but his face and body radiated joy. He ran toward her van with a loose and happy demeanor, his tail wagging.

Although his nose was runny and he had a severe cough, everything else about him seemed full of hope and life. Zev weighed only 40 pounds at the time.

Although Zev quickly adapted to his new home, Kuritz soon realised that he would require a lot of effort and care. He was completely untrained and very energetic.

He was afraid of fast movements, nervous at the sight of a broom, and frightened by loud noises. He was also afraid of people suddenly approaching him and being left alone.

Despite all these difficulties, Kuritz gave Zev a chance no one else had, and in return, Zev received security, love, and a fresh start.