Chinese Woman Adopts Stray Dogs, Only To Kill, Cook And Eat Them

A Chinese woman is currently under investigation for allegedly adopting stray dogs from a rescue group and later killing and cooking them.

The incident came to light after the woman, Zhixuan, a local grain shop owner, posted several posts and videos of herself on social media cooking them.

The woman adopted dogs from multiple animal shelters, promising to take good care of them. She contacted shelter staff asking about free adoptions and even agreed to follow-up visits from the rescue teams, according to the South China Morning Post (SCMP).

She later began slaughtering them and even posted pictures of herself cooking dog meat on social media. One post read, "Dog meat is almost ready. Perfect for a rainy day with a drink," according to the SCMP report. In another post, she shared a photo of her child eating dog meat with the caption, "Only the best for the kid," the same report added.

Soon after, an animal shelter in Liaoning province received multiple reports about the woman's actions, and it immediately reported the incident to the authorities.

According to a representative of the Market Supervision Bureau, the dog meat was confiscated in compliance with the law, and the matter was under investigation.

Tan, the rescue group's director, said he shared details of Zhixuan's actions with local pet shops and urged people to stay informed about them. He also emphasised the importance of thoroughly screening individuals who wish to adopt animals.

While eating dog meat is not banned in China, the government tightened regulations on the practice in 2020. Shenzhen, a city in southern China, was among the first cities to ban the eating of dogs and cats in 2020. Penalties for violators can be up to ten times the item's value.

Earlier in February, a similar incident made headlines when highway workers cooked and ate a pet dog that escaped from a boarding centre.