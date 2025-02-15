Highway Workers In China Under Fire For Eating Pet Dog

A shocking incident has been reported from China's Shenzhen where highway workers cooked and ate a pet dog that had escaped from a boarding centre.

The four-year-old hunting dog, Yi Yi, fled the Little Tail Pet Boarding Centre on January 29 after being startled by Lunar New Year fireworks.

The dog's owner, who was holidaying in the Maldives, had left Yi Yi in the care of the centre. After dog went missing, the distraught owner offered a 50,000 yuan (around Rs 6 lakh) reward.

The South China Morning Post reported that the dog had wandered onto a highway, where it was struck by a vehicle and left on the roadside. Surveillance footage showed two highway patrol officers picking up the dog and taking it to their company's kitchen. The dog was then cooked and shared among eight employees.

Heartbroken, the owner posted on social media: “Yi Yi was hit by a car while running home. I'm sorry I could not protect you. I will always remember you.”

The report added that both the highway company and traffic police acknowledged the workers' actions. The company's chef also admitted involvement.

A company spokesperson claimed the workers had assumed the dog was a stray and had died on impact. “The two workers followed regulations by taking photos and uploading them to the company's system,” the spokesperson explained.

The highway company expressed regret and assured strict action against those responsible.

The dog's owner has said that the company's cafeteria and involved employees were now under investigation for breaching food safety laws. She vowed to pursue legal action and pledged to donate any compensation received.

Shenzhen was one of the first cities in China to ban the consumption of cats and dogs in 2020, with violators facing hefty fines.