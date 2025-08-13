German Shepherd's Leap Saves Children From Stray Dog In Rishikesh: "Well Done Dogesh Bhai"

A heartwarming video from Rishikesh has gone viral, showcasing a courageous German Shepherd protecting a group of children from a stray dog. The video, reportedly shot in a residential neighbourhood, shows a German Shepherd sitting calmly on a balcony, keeping a watchful eye on the street below. A group of children run past, followed by a stray dog, and the German Shepherd suddenly becomes alert. The dog jumps off the balcony and rushes towards the stray, chasing it away to protect the children.

"In Rishikesh, A dog jumped like a superhero to save children from another dog," the video was captioned on X.

Watch the video here:

In Rishikesh, A dog jumped like a superhero to save children from another dog.

pic.twitter.com/IwN1FUZgrN — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) August 9, 2025

The video has melted hearts on social media, with many praising the dog's quick reflexes and protective instincts. Some also affectionately dubbed the dog "Dogesh Bhai."

One user wrote, "Well done, Dogesh Bhai. You saved those kids like a true bodyguard."

That leap though.....at such heights too. Looked like that could've hurt if it wasn't most likely some trained dog retired, maybe... Regardless, honourable behaviour and such a blessing to witness," another user commented.

A third user stated, "Hero mode: Activated. Leapt like a superhero, saved the day. Kids + doggo = Team Awesome!"

However, not everyone is convinced that the dog was intentionally trying to save the kids, with some users offering alternative interpretations of the dog's behaviour. A fourth added, "Okay, I love dogs, but let's be honest here. The dog jumped not to save the kids but to chase the other dog."

NDTV could not independently verify the date or location of the incident.

This viral video comes at a time when the Supreme Court has taken suo motu cognisance of the surge in stray dog attacks, directing authorities to take strict action to ensure public safety. The court has ordered the capture, sterilisation, and relocation of stray dogs to shelters, emphasising the need to protect infants and young children from rabies.

The court's decision has received mixed reactions online. Some users have expressed support, citing the need to protect children and vulnerable individuals from stray dog attacks. On the other hand, animal lovers and activists have criticised the order, arguing that it lacks empathy and ignores the Animal Birth Control Rules, 2023. Some have even termed it a "death sentence" for stray dogs.