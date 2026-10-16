Special Parliament Session Likely This Month To Pass Women's Quota, Delimitation Bills

Amid high intensity Opposition protests against SIR and CEC Gyanesh Kumar, NDTV has learnt that the Centre may call a special session of Parliament later this month to once again push the Bills related to delimitation and women's reservation.

Sources have told NDTV that the government appears confident of the numbers on the floor of the House and is likely to call a special session.

During the Budget session on April 17, the Modi government faced a setback as the Constitution amendment bill, involving delimitation, for the implementation of the women's reservation in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies was defeated in the Lower House.

Now, NDTV has learnt that Union government is in talks with the DMK, which has 22 MPs, to secure its support for the bills after the Dravidian party's divorce with the Congress after the Tamil Nadu elections. The DMK, which has been one of the fiercest opponents of delimitation, has since broken away from the INDIA bloc.

Sources have further added that the government is also in touch with some smaller parties to shore up its numbers.

Read | Analysis | After Opposition Rebellions, NDA May Need Just 6 More Votes For Delimitation

The dates for the special session will be decided keeping in mind the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum, which is set to take place at the 'Samvidhan Sadan' (Parliament House) on October 26-27.

According to sources, a one-week notice might be given before the session is convened.

Centre's efforts to bring the bills back in the Monsoon Session were washed away amid the Opposition's protest over NEET paper leak and crackdown on the student protest.

It may be noted that the Monsoon Session of Parliament that ended on August 13 has not yet been prorogued.

The Numbers Game

A Constitutional amendment requires a special majority in Parliament, which is a two-thirds majority of members present and voting in both Houses.

In the current House, the NDA has a majority but not the magical two-thirds figure of around 360 seats.

The current strength of the Lok Sabha is 540. However, the government's position has improved since the last session.

20 Trinamool MPs and six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs have switched to the ruling side.

Sources said that the government also expects support from other parties such as the NCP (SP), which has eight Mps, after assurance that 50% guaranteed across the board increase in seats will be made part of the bill. Party leader Supriya Sule had earlier indicated "willingness to talk if 50% was guaranteed".