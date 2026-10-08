Naked Trump Statue Dubbed 'Orange Plague' On Display At European Parliament

A giant golden statue of US President Donald Trump has been put on display inside the European Parliament building in Strasbourg, France. The 8.5-foot bust, covered in 23-carat gold leaf, depicts Trump naked while holding justice scales and a long golf club, with a golf ball designed to look like the world.

The sculpture, titled “Orange Plague,” was created by Danish artist Jens Galschiot. It depicts Trump sitting on the shoulders of a smaller, clothed man who appears to be carrying his weight. The statue is also referred to as the “King of Injustice.”

Giant Golden Trump Statue Displayed At European Parliament

The statue has been placed at one of the busiest intersections connecting two European Parliament buildings in Strasbourg, according to The Telegraph. It is scheduled to remain there until Thursday.

“I am sitting on the back of a man. He is sinking under my burden. I will do anything to help him. Except stepping down from his back,” a message on the statue's plinth reads.

Galschiot said Trump represents what he considers one of the biggest threats to the rules-based world order, democratic values and efforts to address the climate crisis. “We must address this issue and stand together against such destructive influence,” the Danish artist said.

According to Galschiot, the sculpture was inspired by “The Emperor's New Clothes,” the fairytale about a vain leader who believes he is wearing magnificent clothes while actually being naked.

In the story, people around the emperor remain silent out of fear and flattery until a child points out that he is not wearing any clothes, turning the ruler into an object of ridicule.

Trump Statue Covered In 23-Carat Gold Leaf

The statue is covered in 23-carat gold leaf. Galschiot said the gold coating “merely makes his nakedness shine brighter,” according to the artist's website.

Visitors to the installation have also been given miniature versions of the sculpture as protest symbols. “The small statues can be seen as protest symbold, or "mascot”.

"Something participants take with them as a provocation and a call to action to stand together against his dominance,” he said. The artist has additionally made files available online so people can 3D-print their own versions.

Galschiot said on X that he planned to distribute 10,000 miniature versions of the statue. Images shared by the artist showed the small sculptures in several colours, including grey, pink, blue and green.

Orange Plague Statue Was Previously Displayed At COP30

The artwork has previously been exhibited at COP30 in Brazil and later featured at the Munich Security Conference in Germany this year.

This is not the first golden statue depicting Trump. In April, a golden Trump statue, the 15-foot “Don Colossus,” was unveiled at his Miami golf course, depicting him fully clothed. Trump also plans to place two giant golden statues of himself at his presidential library in Miami.