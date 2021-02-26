Sonu Sood Pledges To Install Handpumps In UP Village, Promises To Tackle Water Scarcity

Sonu Sood has consistently helped many underprivileged families during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, who has been in the limelight because of his philanthropic work, recently extended support to a village in Jhansi after a man approached the actor with the concern of no water in his village, due to which the villagers were facing problems.

In order to help the villagers, the 47-year-old actor started the work of getting hand pumps installed there.

Speaking about it, Mr Sood said, "These guys asked because there was no water, the kids in the family were really suffering. They had to walk kilometers to get the water, so we are getting handpumps installed there, so the water scarcity will totally go and the villagers are very very excited as its the first time that something like this has happened to them."

He further said, "The whole community is pretty excited and in fact, they are all standing at the venue where the handpumps are being installed. It's a pretty exciting sight and hopefully, someday I will also go and drink some water from those handpumps. This is special for me also."

Previously, Mr Sood had extended support to the family of a 45-year-old man, who had lost his life due to the Uttarakhand glacier burst.

Mr Sood has consistently helped many underprivileged families during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. His noble gestures inspired many and were widely lauded by politicians, peers, and fans and earned him the title of a Messiah and a real-life superhero.

Separately, on the film front, Mr Sood recently announced a new movie titled ''Kisaan'', to be directed by E Niwas and backed by filmmaker Raaj Shaandilyaa. Apart from that, he will also feature in Chiranjeevi-starrer upcoming Telugu movie ''Acharya''.

Mr Sood will also be seen in Akshay Kumar-starrer ''Prithviraj'', which is slated to release on November 5, this year.