Social Media Platform X Down For Thousands Of Users Globally

The social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, experienced widespread outages on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, affecting thousands of users across multiple countries including the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada.

According to outage-monitoring website Downdetector, more than 28,000 users reported issues accessing the platform, with many unable to load feeds or log in.

The disruptions were noted two days after the platform's owner, Elon Musk, announced plans to publish the algorithmic code for X's news feed and advertising systems in a bid to increase transparency. Musk said the code would be made open source and updated regularly to explain how posts are recommended to users.

We will make the new 𝕏 algorithm, including all code used to determine what organic and advertising posts are recommended to users, open source in 7 days.



This will be repeated every 4 weeks, with comprehensive developer notes, to help you understand what changed. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 10, 2026

Reports indicate that users encountered problems with core features such as timeline loading, posting, and direct messaging. Outages began early in the day and peaked as more users experienced access errors.

At the time of reporting, X had not issued an official statement on the cause of the outage. Outages on platforms like X can be related to technical faults, server issues or problems with underlying internet infrastructure, though specifics for this incident have yet to be confirmed.

The actual number of affected users may differ from what is shown on Downdetector because these reports are user-submitted.