Rahul Gandhi Has Never Spoken For Amethi In Lok Sabha: Smriti Irani

I have seen at least 500 houses being gutted during summer time every year in Amethi: Smriti Irani

Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani on Sunday accused Congress president Rahul Gandhi for not speaking up for the people of Amethi in the Lok Sabha.

Addressing a gathering at an event in Amethi, Ms Irani said, "It is saddening indeed that the person who has been elected by the people to the Lok Sabha from Amethi has never spoken a word either about the place or the people in the Lower House of Parliament."

"For the last five years, he has only uttered foul language against the Prime worker (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) of the country," Ms Irani said, who lost the last Lok Sabha polls to Rahul Gandhi from Amethi.

She also accused Mr Gandhi of not coming forward to help Amethi, which every summer witness fire due to heat.

"I have seen at least 500 houses being gutted during summer time every year, and only the BJP workers come forward to help them. Rahul Gandhi was nowhere," she said.

PM Modi along with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union Minister Smriti Irani visited Amethi after coming to power in 2014

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who was also present at the event, lauded Prime Minister Modi for the prompt action on February 26 through Indian Air Force's (IAF) air strike into Pakistan, which destroyed JeM terror training camp.

"India exhibited ultimate courage last week under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. We conducted a surgical strike in Pakistan and brought back our IAF pilot. All this became possible because we have a leader like Prime Minister Modi," he said.

"Swachh Bharat Mission has become a movement in India. Its impact was felt across the border in Pakistan where India conducted the air strike to clean the terror camp. I want to thank Prime Minister Modi for taking the Swachh Bharat Mission to Pakistan," he added.

The Uttar Pradesh chief minister also hailed the Prime Minister for the development in the country and the state.

"I am proud of the fact that Prime Minister Modi has the vision to transfer the benefits of welfare schemes directly into the people's accounts by implementing the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT)," said Chief Minister Adityanath.